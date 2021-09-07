Madison Street Capital Awarded "Distressed M&A Deal Of The Year" By The M&A Advisor's 15th Annual Turnaround Awards

The Madison Street Capital team won "Distressed M&A Deal of the Year ($10MM to $25MM)" for their role in the sale of Innovative Fluid Handling Group to the Mendota Group, a Madison-WI-based private equity firm that invests in the manufacturing and industrials sectors. IFH manufactures fluid handling and transportation equipment, as well as the manufacturing of hydraulic oil reservoirs and fluid tanks.

Madison Street Capital acted as the exclusive advisor in the transaction, led by Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen.

"We're proud to receive recognition for our team's guidance and expertise throughout this complex transaction," stated Madison Street Capital Founder and CEO, Charles Botchway. "It is all possible due to our experienced team, their tireless effort, and fierce dedication in navigating this particular sell-side transaction."

Barry Petersen previously said of the deal: "The Covid-19 induced market conditions added unique challenges during the process, but our understanding of the manufacturing space in the lower middle market and our experience leading successful transactions were all instrumental to getting a result that made sense to Jim King, Jr., CEO of IFH while sustaining his legacy."

"These award winners represent the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry over the past year," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "We are in an environment that has seen whole industries, such as retail, restaurants, leisure, and hospitality experience depression-like effects. Despite it all, these professionals have helped companies during these difficult times. We recognize these leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

The M&A Advisor will host a live, in-person Awards Gala on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, to celebrate the achievements of the 15th Annual Turnaround Awards recipients. The Gala will cap off a day of insights, guidance from industry stalwarts, and valuable discussions at the 2021 Distressed Investing Summit ; the entire content program, including the Gala, will be held at the historical and prominent New York Athletic Club in midtown Manhattan, New York. Members of the industry are invited to attend, network with fellow M&A industry leaders, and celebrate the accomplishments of these future M&A industry leaders. Registration packages including Summit, one-on-one meetings, and passes to the Awards Gala are available here.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and acquisition expertise, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards.

THE M&A ADVISOR

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor has built a leading global network of M&A, turnaround, and finance professionals across domestic and international dealmaking. Recipients of its prestigious awards are among the most respected financial professional around the world. During the past two decades, M&A Advisor has established a legacy of showcasing emerging leaders, connecting pillars of the profession, and recognizing achievement throughout the community. www.maadvisor.com

