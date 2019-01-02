Madison's Oldest Law Firm Announces its Reorganization to DeWitt LLP

MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin-based law firm DeWitt Ross & Stevens S.C., and its Minnesota affiliate DeWitt Mackall Crounse & Moore S.C., announced today they have reorganized to DeWitt LLP (DeWitt), effective January 1, 2019.

"Reorganizing our two entities into DeWitt LLP follows our strategic business goals and is also conducive to a more effective branding strategy by creating a consistent corporate identity across our markets," said Bradley C. Fulton – President & Managing Partner of DeWitt.

During the past several years the firm has expanded its practice into Minnesota and grown its Metro Milwaukee office to one of the largest in Waukesha County. Founded in 1903, Dewitt is the oldest law firm in Madison, Wisconsin. While the firm's name is changing, its commitment to its clients' success remains the same.

Fulton notes, "In addition to the strong business reasons for reorganizing, we also recognize that the old-school tradition of long law firm names simply doesn't match what consumers prefer: short brand names that are more memorable."

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP, is one of the largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has nearly 140 attorneys practicing in Madison and Metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, in a variety of legal areas and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. The firm is known for its work in several areas, including civil rights litigation, corporate law, employment, environmental, employee benefits, estate planning, family law, government relations, health care, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, litigation, personal injury, real estate, and tax law.

