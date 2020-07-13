MadKudu Builds Momentum With New Intelligence Offering, New Funding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MadKudu , an AI-based predictive analytics and marketing operations solution, today announced new product functionality - MadKudu Insights , an intelligence layer that turns data into revenue through actionable reports and dashboards. Leading tech companies have been participating in the beta period, and the product will be available to all customers later in Q3. This announcement follows a $5.5M Series A funding round, led by Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) with participation from Alven and Partech, to fuel its vision of the modern revenue marketing movement.

MadKudu Insights solves a problem that has been a major frustration for B2B marketers for decades - accurately measuring the dollar value of their marketing pipeline and efforts. Business leaders today measure success in revenue while the CMO is only equipped to confidently discuss and measure leads and conversions. Insights is the first tool of this kind to give these CMOs a forward-looking view of their pipeline and the ability to articulate their value with a metric everybody understands and trusts: expected dollar value. With a user-friendly reporting interface, MadKudu Insights helps marketers visualize and uncover insights easily and in real-time. It empowers B2B marketing teams to make critical decisions about budget allocation, marketing performance measurement, and sales and marketing alignment.

This functionality adds a new layer of intelligence to the already powerful MadKudu solution, which now includes three critical components:

Predictive Engine: Understand the optimal buyer journey and leverage machine learning to develop lead scoring and predictive lead value models customized for each business.

Understand the optimal buyer journey and leverage machine learning to develop lead scoring and predictive lead value models customized for each business. Value-Based Automation: Customize the buyer journey, ensuring activities are optimized for the best fit leads and drive down CAC in the process.

Customize the buyer journey, ensuring activities are optimized for the best fit leads and drive down CAC in the process. Insights: Measure and optimize funnel performance and acquisition channels used, and accurately assess the impact of marketing on the business.

"We're reaching a tipping point where CMOs no longer hold the riskiest role in the C-suite. With MadKudu, marketing can now accurately prove the future revenue their actions will generate, driving solid alignment with the rest of the organization," said Sam Levan, chief executive officer and co-founder of MadKudu. "This ability completely redefines the position of marketing in organizations and we're excited to be a driving force in the movement."

The new funding will be used to expand go to market functions and accelerate product development and innovations. MadKudu has an ambitious roadmap that will continue to add to its mission-critical marketing operations solution and make the life of B2B CMOs easier.

To drive and support its ongoing growth, the company expanded its board of directors, advisory board, and leadership team.

As part of the Series A funding, Eric Buatois , general partner at BGV, will join MadKudu's board of directors and Sarah Benhamou , an associate at BGV, will join as a board observer.

, general partner at BGV, will join MadKudu's board of directors and , an associate at BGV, will join as a board observer. Two strategic members have been added to their advisory board: Alex Poulos , vice president of marketing at DocSend and Kelly Watkins , former vice president of global marketing at Slack and current chief executive officer at Abstract.

, vice president of marketing at DocSend and , former vice president of global marketing at Slack and current chief executive officer at Abstract. The team welcomed Laura Kendall in April, who joined as vice president of marketing.

"MadKudu is a perfect example of a cross border enterprise 4.0 company, the core focus of our investment strategy," said Eric Buatois, general partner at Benhamou Global Ventures. "The elimination of face to face meetings and in-person events due to the COVID pandemic has further applied pressure on B2B marketing organizations to implement a digital marketing and customer engagement strategy. The solution proposed by MadKudu is a must-have for the B2B digital marketer looking to make data-driven decisions."

MadKudu continues to be recognized in the industry for its growth and innovation. The company was recently recognized as a Momentum Leader and High Performer in the Summer G2 Grid® Report for both Lead Intelligence and Lead Scoring.

To learn more about MadKudu, please visit www.madkudu.com/contact-us and schedule a demo or sign up for our newsletter.

About MadKudu

MadKudu provides a predictive analytics and intelligence solution that enables B2B Marketers to develop and deliver a fully value-based and customized buyer experience at scale. Customers like Gusto and DocSend rely on MadKudu to optimize their marketing campaigns and channels for their best fit, highest value leads, and achieve their revenue generation goals. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California with additional offices in Paris, France. To learn more, visit https://www.madkudu.com .

SOURCE MadKudu

Related Links

https://www.madkudu.com

