mAdme Technologies Ranked as the 3rd Fastest Growing Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- mAdme Technologies, a provider of Customer Experience software to mobile operators, announced that it ranked 3rd in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. As well as placing 3rd in the overall ranking, mAdme also won the Disruptive Technology Award in association with Facebook. In addition to the aforementioned, mAdme founder and CEO Triona Mullane won the Leading Female Award in association with Vodafone.

mAdme Founder and CEO Triona Mullane pictured with the 3 awards won by mAdme in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2018. mAdme won 3rd fastest growing company along with the Disruptive Technology Award and Leading Female Award.

mAdme's CEO, Triona Mullane credits hard work and the disruptive nature of their platform with the company's growth over the last four years. She said, "We're delighted to have done so well in this year's Fast 50. To be recognised by the industry in this manner provides further validation that the investments we are making in R&D are game changing and are paving the way for the company's future growth."

The Disruptive Technology Award in association with Facebook was awarded to mAdme for its innovative Customer Experience Management platform which enables enterprises to gather feedback from their customers. The platform is being used globally by mobile operators for gathering Voice of the Customer data as well as delivering other digital engagements to subscribers on over 150 million mobile devices. "One of the reasons for the success of the platform is the contextual nature of when and how engagements are presented to users. It's all about getting the right message to the right person at the right time and we have developed some great technology to help us do that", said Mullane.

Announcing the winners at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme, David Shanahan, Partner, Deloitte, said: "Congratulations to our 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 companies. Through these awards, we recognise Irish technology companies that are at the cutting edge, using technology for progress, to address the challenges that we all face and to create opportunities, both for themselves and for those that use their products."

About mAdme Technologies

mAdme, an industry leader in customer engagement technologies for mobile operators, enables new real-time engagement channels for operator-to-customer communications.

The platform enables the presentation of rich, interactive content to subscribers' mobile devices, triggered in real-time by usage of the device. The platform is backed by powerful profiling, segmentation and analytics tools.

mAdme, founded in 2013, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has offices in New York and Mumbai. Its software is being used in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America helping mobile operators deliver on their Customer Value Management and Customer Experience Management strategies.

For more information, visit www.mad-me.com.

Press Contact: press@mad-me.com

