Madonna's Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

The shows previously scheduled for September 12 th and 14 th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10 th and 12 th respectively. Tickets for the September 12 th performance will be honored at the October 10 th event. Tickets for the previously scheduled September 14 th concert will be honored at the October 12 th show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile. Unfortunately, due to scheduling limitations and venue availability, the show previously scheduled for September 15 th is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show.

Statement from Madonna:

Madame X Is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!!

Thank you so much for your understanding.

Fans requiring additional information may contact Ticketmaster as follows:

Customer Support Info: help.ticketmaster.com

help.ticketmaster.com Email: https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/contact-form.html

https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/contact-form.html Phone: 800-653-8000

Ticketmaster Fan Support Hours (local time)

Mon - Fri: 9 AM - 9 PM / Sat: 9 AM - 8 PM / Sun: 9 AM - 6 PM

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 18 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House



- Citi Sound Vault Event Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 24 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 25 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 26 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 28 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House





Oct. 01 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 02 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 03 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 05 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 06 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 07 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House Oct. 10* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House



- Rescheduled from September 12 Oct. 12* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House



- Rescheduled from September 14

*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.





Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Oct. 23 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Oct. 24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre





Nov. 07 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace Nov. 09 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace Nov. 10 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace





Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Nov. 25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern





Nov. 30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Dec. 01 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Dec. 02 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre





Dec. 07 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Dec. 08 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Dec. 10 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia - Citi Sound Vault Event Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia





Dec. 14 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Dec. 15 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Dec. 17 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Dec. 18 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Dec. 19 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES

12-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show! 14-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show! 16-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum 18-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum 19-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum 21-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum 22-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum 23-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum





26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium 27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium 29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium 30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium 01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium 15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium





18 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 19 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 20 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 22 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 23 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 25 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 26 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 27 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 29 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 01 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 03 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex 04 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit. www.madonna.livenation.com

www.madonna.com

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

