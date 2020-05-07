Madrivo Launches Adforia, an Internal Social Media Acquisition Channel

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas-based performance marketing agency Madrivo Media LLC has earned national recognition for its marketing solutions and has connected millions of customers with companies around the world.

Madrivo is committed to providing its clients with those marketing channels and tools which allow them to find new customers in the most thoughtful and cost-effective way possible.

Madrivo

As part of that commitment, Madrivo is proud to announce today it has partnered with Michael Walker, to lead its internal social media advertising program through Adforia LLC. Michael has a long and successful track record of optimizing social media advertising for brands' customer acquisition strategies. Specifically, in 2019 Michael was able to provide over 382,000 interested and high converting potential customers to his clients by effectively buying quality media on various social platforms. Together, Madrivo and Michael have created Adforia to focus on social media advertising and will specifically focus on customer acquisition strategies, supporting Madrivo's focus on finding the best customers for its clients in the most cost-effective way.

"We're very excited to expand our suite of offerings to our clients through the partnership with Michael and our creation of Adforia," said Ronen Hamatian, CEO of Madrivo. "Madrivo's goal is to help our clients find new engaged customers with high lifetime value, via the most effective channels online."

"I am excited to create Adforia and combine my social media advertising expertise with Madrivo's world-class performance marketing platform and exceed their client's customer acquisition goals," said Michael Walker, CEO of Adforia.

Madrivo's clients are able to leverage the additional benefits of Adforia's social advertising expertise immediately and the team at Madrivo is happy to discuss how social media advertising can help them achieve their goals.

About Madrivo:

Madrivo is a performance marketing platform that helps leading brands connect with new customers. We leverage our digital multichannel expertise to optimize the right conversations with the right people at the right times — yielding the highest return for our publishers and the most engaged customers for our brand partners. We are relentlessly focused on optimizing the experiences and relationships we create for our employees, brands and publishing partners. Learn more at Madrivo.com.

Awards

Inc. Magazine, Top 15 Fastest-Growing Private Marketing Company

MarCom Gold Award Winner, Email Advertising (2x winner)

Award Winner, Email Advertising (2x winner) mThink, Top 5 CPA Network (2x winner)

Digiday, Best Direct Response Campaign for Email

101 Best & Brightest, Top 101 Best Company to Work For

Contact:

Sarah Miller, Director of Operations

[email protected]

702-487-7999

https://www.madrivo.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Madrivo

Related Links

https://www.madrivo.com

