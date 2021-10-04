Madwire® Lands Spot on D.A. Davidson's annual The Herd Top 100 Private U.S. Tech Companies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madwire® is thrilled to announce their inclusion on D.A. Davidson's annual The Herd Top 100 Private U.S. Tech Companies. The Herd highlights 100 of the top private technology companies in the United States, ranging from startups to late-stage funded giants. Companies that made the list stand out for their exciting innovation, growth, and market positioning. The selections were made based on growth rate, market awareness, scale, capitalization, and other proprietary analytics generated by D.A. Davidson.

This year's list incorporates a highly diverse group consisting of names across cloud, collaboration, fintech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security, and vertical software. More than 50% of the companies were founded within the past 10 years.

"It's a tremendous honor to be included on such a prestigious list of privately held companies in the U.S.," said Jerry Kelly, Madwire CMO. "The last year and half hasn't been easy, but we are proud of our continued and sustained growth and will continue to fulfill our mission of helping small businesses grow through our powerful technology, Marketing 360®."

Companies in The Herd have seen impressive growth in all areas, even over the past year and a half, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The median employee count of The Herd companies is more than 750. Madwire® is joined by two other Colorado companies who also made the list — Weltok® out of Denver and brightfin out of Centennial.

The full list can be found here .

About Madwire

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises through its technology platform, Marketing 360®. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Madwire at www.madwire.com.

About D.A Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Madwire