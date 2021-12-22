Madwire® Recognized as Top 200 Private Companies in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColoradoBiz Magazine, a state-wide publication covering people, issues, and business news, has named Madwire® to its list of the top 200 private companies in 2021. Each year, ColoradoBiz does extensive research and collects data to compile the list of 200 companies, ranked by revenue. Madwire is thrilled to be in the 22nd spot. This is the 10th year in a row that Madwire has landed a spot on the list.

"Our mission is to help small businesses grow," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Madwire. "We are thrilled to be recognized by ColoradoBiz, because our growth means that we are fulfilling our mission and we are excited to continue to help small businesses and agencies grow through our #1 Marketing Platform® for Small Business, Marketing 360®.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

To access the complete list of the top 200 private companies in Colorado, click here .

About Madwire®

Madwire is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Through the Marketing 360 platform, they enable SMBs to do everything from build a website to accept payments, manage leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow. Madwire is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

