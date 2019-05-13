Mae Whiteside Presents Women STEM Breakfast Forum

CHICAGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mae Whiteside, President/CEO of CKL Engineers, LLC delivers the "Women STEM Entrepreneurs Breakfast Forum" at the JW Marriott Chicago, 151 West Adams Street on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 from 7:45 AM – 9:45 AM.

CKL Engineers, LLC is proud to host the "Women STEM Entrepreneurs Breakfast Forum" for the second year in a row. The event host, Darlene Hill will interview successful women STEM entrepreneurs, discussing their company growth and evolving industry challenges. The panelist includes Rosemarie S. Andolino of MAG USA, Rosemary Swierk of Direct Steel and Construction, Natalie Coleman of After the Peanut, Nicole T. Wilson of Cubic Transportation Systems and Mae Whiteside, President/CEO of CKL Engineers.

CKL Engineers, LLC will host a complimentary networking event on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at VU Rooftop, 133 East Cermak Rd. All are invited to meet and network with industry professionals.

For more information regarding registration and tickets, please visit Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/2YhJlKX.

Darlene Hill, the event moderator, is a three-time Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist. Darlene spent more than two decades at FOX32 in Chicago. During her career, she won numerous regional and national awards, including the prestigious Peabody Award, the Edward R. Murrow Award, and multiple Emmy Awards.

CKL Engineers, LLC is one of Chicago's leading African American woman-owned civil engineering and management firms celebrating ten years in business, with projects in aviation, toll roads, and local highways. CKL Engineers, LLC has a strong focus on safety and quality in any project they are involved in.

