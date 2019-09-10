Maestro Holdings Acquires Foxtec Corporation

HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Holdings, an independent distributor supporting IT lifecycle asset management, is expanding its asset disposal service offerings globally through the acquisition of Foxtec Corporation, a leading distributor of IT-related components and asset recovery services. Foxtec's 33,000-square-foot innovation center and ITAD processing facility in Austin, Texas, is a key element in growing Maestro's industry footprint.

"Our combined team now provides both the highest quality certified processing facilities and the crucial remarketing component that results in delivering the best return on our customers' assets," said Jonathan Gerber, chief executive officer of Maestro Holdings. "The Austin facility infrastructure is critical to growing our Asset Recovery Services portfolio within our OEM partnerships.

The business will continue operating as Foxtec Corporation and now deliver over 50 years of industry experience and premier ITAD infrastructure. Gerber will serve as Foxtec's new chief executive officer with Brian Mendelsohn staying on as a partner and chief trading officer. Other Foxtec locations include Boston, Orange County, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Maestro Holdings is an independent distributor focusing that supports asset management through the IT life cycle. As a trusted advisor to the world's largest OEMs, we focus on process, execution and providing the highest recovery for IT assets. The company is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Foxtec Corporation is an independent distributor of IT-related components and services that has established itself as an industry leader over the last 27 years in business. By utilizing our Global Procurement Platform, Supply Chain Solutions, Asset Recovery Programs, Testing/Repair capabilities and a workforce dedicated to providing the highest level of quality and service to our clients, Foxtec is a company you can count on and trust for your companies I.T. requirements. The company is based in Round Rock, Texas. For more information, visit www.foxtec.com.

