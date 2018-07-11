MAG Aerospace Acquires Ausley Associates

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Aerospace (MAG) has acquired Ausley Associates (Ausley) and related entities. This acquisition adds over 200 system engineering, program management, and logistics professionals to MAG's team of UAS and aviation experts, expanding their service offerings to the U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in Patuxent River, MD (PAX River).

Ausley provides to its customers advanced procurement and program development, as well as unmanned aviation systems lifecycle and configuration management to the NAVAIR community. With technical expertise in engineering and systems analysis, Ausley's experience across multiple Navy and joint platforms such as 5th-generation fighter programs (F-35), unmanned groups 1–5 and advanced programs have resulted in smart, cost-effective answers for their customers.

"Ausley is a towering name in the NAVAIR industry which has earned itself respect through 20+ years of rigorous work and proven methodology," said Joe Fluet, MAG CEO. "Ausley's addition gives MAG the capability to further its services to the Navy and associated aviation customers. We are proud to have Ausley join MAG's team, bringing together two groups of dedicated and experienced professionals making the world smaller and safer."

About MAG Aerospace



MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leader in providing and enabling real-time situational awareness to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers full-spectrum ISR Services (operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. MAG's team of 1,000+ professionals operate 200+ manned and unmanned special mission aircraft, delivering ~100,000 flight hours annually on 6 continents in support of its customers' missions. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

About Ausley



Ausley, founded in 1997, is a Maryland-based, veteran-owned business with the expressed purpose of providing achievable and practical results to our partners in the federal marketplace. Over the years, Ausley has built a premier team of experts who provide innovative program and acquisition management support to the Department of Defense in defining, engineering, and positioning Navy systems.

