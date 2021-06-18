Magazine Advertising Market is expected to have a negative CAGR of -0.23% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge
The Global Magazine Advertising has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Magazine Advertising market is expected to show a decrement of USD -0.34 billion, by 2025.
Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as forward integration, reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, conference participation, managing labor price volatility, level of automation, quality management, and reduction in ad-hoc spend. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensure high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Magazine Advertising Market in India: Key Price Trends
- According to the Magazine Advertising price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China, the US, France, Germany, and India will increase the price of exported Magazine Advertising.
- The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Magazine Advertising suppliers' manufacturing costs.
Some of the Top Magazine Advertising suppliers listed in this report:
This Magazine Advertising procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Publicis Groupe SA
- WPP Plc
- Dentsu Group Inc.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Gannett Co. Inc.
- Havas SA
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Insights Offered in this Magazine Advertising Market Report
- Top Magazine Advertising suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Magazine Advertising suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Magazine Advertising market spend analysis in the US
- Magazine Advertising price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Magazine Advertising prices
Explore more about the market opportunities: www.spendedge.com/report/magazine-advertising-market-procurement-research-report
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Related Reports on Information Technology Market:
- IT Consulting - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global it consulting spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
- Communication Software - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: SAP SE, salesforce.com Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Adobe Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., TEOCO, and Open Text Corp. are among the prominent suppliers in communication software market.
- Virtual Private Clouds - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The virtual private clouds will grow at a CAGR of 23.95% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Magazine Advertising that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Magazine Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
