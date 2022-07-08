Magazine Publishing Market: 56% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Print Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Magazine Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the magazine publishing market by Type (Print and Digital) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The magazine publishing market share growth by the print segment will be significant for revenue generation. Print magazines are published periodically, and readers need timely access to magazines to stay updated. Thus, the timely delivery of magazines becomes highly relevant in this segment. Managing the supply chain is difficult for print magazine publishers, which can increase their operational costs. Furthermore, due to the decreasing circulation of magazines, it becomes difficult for magazine publishers to stay profitable, which results in closing their operations. However, people still preferring to read printed magazines are driving the segment growth.

The magazine publishing market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. Print magazines are published periodically, and readers need timely access to magazines to stay updated. Thus, the timely delivery of magazines becomes highly relevant in this segment. Managing the supply chain is difficult for print magazine publishers, which can increase their operational costs. Furthermore, due to the decreasing circulation of magazines, it becomes difficult for magazine publishers to stay profitable, which results in closing their operations. However, people still preferring to read printed magazines are driving the segment growth. To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Magazine Publishing Market: Major Driver

The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets is one of the key drivers supporting the magazine publishing market growth.

With the growing number of smartphone and tablet users globally, the demand for mobile applications is increasing, which is encouraging magazine publishers to create mobile applications to enhance consumer engagement.

For instance, in September 2020 , GQ France launched a brand-new app, which offers a new and improved digital experience for its subscribers. The app is launched in partnership with the Consumer Marketing team at the Conde Nast London headquarters. Thus, with the increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, the launch of applications for magazines will also rise. This is expected to support the growth of the global magazine publishing market during the forecast period.

Magazine Publishing Market: Major Trend

The adoption of magazines as a focused advertising platform is one of the key magazine publishing market trends contributing to the market growth.

With the growing prominence of digital advertising, advertisers are using native advertising in digital magazines. Native advertisements match the function, look, and feel of the media format in which they appear. These types of advertisements are often found in the recommended content section on the web page of a digital magazine.

One of the primary benefits of such advertisements is that they do not really look like advertisements. Instead, they look like a part of the editorial flow of the page. Moreover, native advertising increases the likelihood of advertisements being noticed. Thus, as magazines enable a better advertising platform for advertisement service providers, the demand for magazine publishing is expected to rise during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Related Reports:

The digital publishing market share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%.

share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%. The medical publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.16%.

Magazine Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.72 Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance, Bauer Media Group Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Dazed Media, Forbes Media LLC, Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Gannett Co. Inc., Global Media LLC, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Hearst Communications Inc., HT Media Ltd., InterActiveCorp, Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Paramount Global, Paste Media Group, Schibsted ASA, The New York Times Co., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth'

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Print - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type($ billion)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in use of smartphones and tablets

8.1.2 Availability of a wide range of magazines

8.1.3 High public impact of printed magazines

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing competition among magazine publishers

8.2.2 Integration issues associated with digital magazine publishing

8.2.3 Decline in demand for consumer magazines

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Adoption of magazines as a focused advertising platform

8.4.2 Evolution of programmatic advertisement buying

8.4.3 Interactive advertisements in print magazines

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advance

Exhibit 89: Advance - Overview

Exhibit 90: Advance - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Advance - Key news

Exhibit 92: Advance - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Advance - Segment focus

10.4 Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA

Exhibit 94: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 95: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 97: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.5 Bloomberg LP

Exhibit 99: Bloomberg LP - Overview

Exhibit 100: Bloomberg LP - Business segments

Exhibit 101: Bloomberg LP - Key news

Exhibit 102: Bloomberg LP - Key offerings

Exhibit 103: Bloomberg LP - Segment focus

10.6 British Broadcasting Corp.

Exhibit 104: British Broadcasting Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 105: British Broadcasting Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 106: British Broadcasting Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: British Broadcasting Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Forbes Media LLC

Exhibit 108: Forbes Media LLC - Overview

Exhibit 109: Forbes Media LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Forbes Media LLC - Key news

Exhibit 111: Forbes Media LLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: Forbes Media LLC - Segment focus

10.8 Gannett Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: Gannett Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 114: Gannett Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 115: Gannett Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: Gannett Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Hearst Communications Inc.

Exhibit 117: Hearst Communications Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Hearst Communications Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 119: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 120: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 121: Hearst Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 InterActiveCorp

Exhibit 122: InterActiveCorp - Overview

Exhibit 123: InterActiveCorp - Business segments

Exhibit 124: InterActiveCorp - Key news

Exhibit 125: InterActiveCorp - Key offerings

Exhibit 126: InterActiveCorp - Segment focus

10.10 List of Abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio