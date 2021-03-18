Magazine Publishing Market to grow by Nearly $ 3.5 Billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The print segment will generate maximum revenue in the magazine publishing market, owing to the rising number of magazine readers. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing preference for digital magazines among magazine publishers.

Magazine Publishing Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing penetration of smartphones and tablets

Availability of a wide range of magazines

High public impact of printed magazines

In addition, the report identifies the rising adoption of interactive advertisements in print magazines as a major trend in the magazine publishing market. Magazine publishers are integrating interactive advertisements that can adjust to readers' actions in real-time. These advertisements enable advertisers to add personalized content to enhance the reader experience. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global magazine publishing market during the forecast period.

Magazine Publishing Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA: The company publishes magazines under the divisions RTL Group, Penguin random house, BMG, Arvato, and other divisions.

Bloomberg LP: The company offers magazines that are diverse, comprehensive, and deliver in-depth reporting.

British Broadcasting Corp.: The company publishes magazines such as classical music, science focus, and others.

Conde Nast: The company is home to many of the well-known brands such as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest (AD), Condé Nast Traveler, and La Cucina Italiana.

Forbes Media LLC: The company offers Forbes magazine that covers various things like business, money, real estate, shopping, small business, billionaires, and others.

Reasons to Buy Magazine Publishing Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist magazine publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the magazine publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the magazine publishing market across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magazine publishing market vendors

