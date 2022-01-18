Magazine Publishing Market to Record 0.90% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Forbes Media LLC- Offers magazines that cover a wide range of news and others such as billionaires, lifestyle, business, shopping, and others | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast , Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. among others.

10+ – Including Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., , Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (print and digital) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America )

Type (print and digital) and geography ( , APAC, , MEA, and ) Geographies: APAC ( China , Japan ), Europe ( Germany , Russian Federation ), North America (US)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is expected to increase by USD 3.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 50% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for magazine publishing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The Magazine Publishing Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Forbes Media LLC - The company offers magazine Forbes that covers various things like business, money, real estate, shopping, small business, billionaires and others.

Conde Nast - The company is home to many of the well-known brands such as Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, Architectural Digest (AD), Condé Nast Traveler, and La Cucina Italiana.

Meredith Corp. - The company publishes magazine covers such as Shape, parents, living, all recipes, reveal, health and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook The magazine publishing market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for magazine publishing in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

The European magazine publishing industry is likely to develop during the forecast period, as businesses in the region issue new magazines for marketing purposes. One of the most successful ways to sell products or services is through magazines. This has prompted several businesses to enter the market by producing their marketing-oriented periodicals.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Magazine Publishing Market Driver:

Increase in use of smartphones and tablets:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the worldwide magazine publishing industry is the increasing use of tablets and smartphones, which are now the most popular platforms for viewing digital magazines. With the growing number of smartphone and tablet users throughout the world, the demand for mobile applications is rising, prompting magazine publishers to develop mobile apps to improve consumer engagement.

As a result, a variety of businesses are building applications to give better services. As the number of people using smartphones and tablets grows, so will the number of magazines that have apps. During the projected period, this is expected to assist the worldwide magazine publishing market's growth.

Magazine Publishing Market Trend:

Adoption of magazines as a focused advertising platform:

Advertisements in magazines can target readers based on their profession, shared interests, geographic location, and other factors. Furthermore, advertisers can target individual readers while advertising in print or digital publications, making their promotional budget more successful. Advertisers are employing native advertising in digital magazines as the popularity of digital advertising grows.

One of the main advantages of such commercials is that they do not appear to be adverts at all. Instead, they appear to be a natural part of the page's editorial flow. Advertisements using native advertising are more likely to be noticed. As a result, demand for magazine publishing is likely to rise during the projection period, as magazines provide a superior advertising platform for advertising service providers.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Books Market by Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Educational Publishing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Magazine Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.90 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bauer Media Group Inc., Bertelsmann SE, and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Conde Nast, Dazed Media, Forbes Media LLC, Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Gannett Co. Inc., Global Media LLC, Guardian News and Media Ltd., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., National Geographic Partners LLC, Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Paste Media Group, Raise Vegan Inc., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio