Magellan Advisors Welcomes Professional Engineer John Williams as Engineering Program Manager for Municipal, Utility and Coop Markets

John joins Magellan Advisors after 16 years of prior experience leading the citywide deployments of fiber to the home broadband for Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Erwin Utilities, Tennessee. Over that time, he has developed unique expertise in engineering, building and operating fiber to the home networks within the municipal utility environment. This experience will give Magellan Advisors' municipal, utility and coop clients unique perspective on how to build these networks from the ground up, what pitfalls to avoid and what best practices should be followed to achieve success.

John's experience includes design engineering of fiber backbone and fiber to the home, network design for SCADA, municipal and educational networks and expansion of established broadband networks. He also has significant expertise in running network operations centers, outage management systems, billing, reporting and customer call centers, all within the municipal utility environment.

"John's hands-on expertise gives our clients another go-to resource that has lived the daily challenges and successes of deploying broadband networks firsthand. That's why more municipalities, utilities and coops work with Magellan Advisors, our people have the experience that they can count on to help them make the right decisions for bringing broadband to their communities," stated John Honker, President of Magellan Advisors.

John is a Professional Engineer (PE) licensed in multiple states. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Tennessee Technology University and his Master of Science in Computer Science from East Tennessee State University.

About Magellan Advisors

Magellan Advisors is the nation's leading broadband development firm for municipalities, utilities and coops. With comprehensive planning, engineering, grant development, construction management and operational support, Magellan Advisors provides turnkey fiber and broadband solutions to connect communities to the digital economy. With over 400 customers across 35 states, Magellan Advisors has enabled new broadband access to over 900 thousand homes with $750 million in new investments nationwide.

SOURCE Magellan Advisors

Related Links

http://www.magellan-advisors.com

