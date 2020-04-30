Magellan AI: How Coronavirus Has Impacted Podcast Advertising

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan AI, the podcast industry's leading provider of ad level data, has released a whitepaper outlining the impact coronavirus is having on the podcast industry's advertising landscape. While many analytics companies have addressed the change in podcast consumption, to date there hasn't been a report addressing advertising activity and spend. This report does so. In this whitepaper we explore the following:

What's happening in the market overall?

Which advertiser categories have increased or decreased spend?

Which podcast genres have seen the biggest changes in ad revenue?

How has COVID-19 changed the content of podcasts?

How have podcast hosts incorporated coronavirus into their ad reads?

Which advertisers have been ramping up spending in response to coronavirus?

Magellan AI's CEO, Cameron Hendrix, goes on to expand on the findings. "At Magellan AI, we've certainly witnessed a shift in advertiser spend, but I think readers will be surprised to see where the shift is and how it doesn't necessarily always come back to a loss for publishers. Advertisers will also get some great insights into what's working for other players in the space."

Anyone interested in the whitepaper can download it by visiting https://www.magellan.ai/resources/reports/coronavirus

Magellan AI will host a webinar to discuss the findings on Thursday, May 7 at 12:00PM ET. Anyone interested in joining the webinar can sign up at https://www.magellan.ai/resources/webinars/coronavirus

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI is the definitive source of podcast advertising analytics. Magellan AI captures all ads, whether host-read or pre-recorded, baked-in or dynamically inserted, and classify ads by podcast content, position, and strategy (brand awareness versus direct response). Using machine learning to process hundreds of thousands of podcast episodes, Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data – covering activity by more than 18,750 brands across over 21,000 shows. Industry leaders rely on Magellan AI for podcast media planning, verification and measurement. For more information, please visit www.magellan.ai.

Contact information:

Magellan AI

Cameron Hendrix

914-893-2343

[email protected]

SOURCE Magellan AI

Related Links

http://www.magellan.ai

