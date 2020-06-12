Magellan Health, Inc. Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

PHOENIX, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Notice of Security Incident

Magellan Health, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Magellan") recently discovered a ransomware attack. We are providing notice of this incident, along with background information of the incident and steps that those affected can take.

Who Is Magellan

Magellan is a company that provides healthcare services to health plans, employers, and individuals. Magellan may have your personal information based on the services it may provide to your health plan, your employer, or to you directly.

What Happened

On April 11, 2020 we discovered that we were the target of a ransomware attack. Immediately after discovering the incident we retained a leading cybersecurity forensics firm, Mandiant, to help conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. The investigation revealed that the incident may have affected some of our customers' members' personal information.

We have no evidence that any personal data has been misused.

What Information Was Involved

The personal information included names and one or more of the following: treatment information, health insurance account information, member ID, other health-related information, email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses. In certain instances, Social Security numbers were also affected.

What Are We Doing

We immediately reported the incident to, and are working closely with, law enforcement including the FBI. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, we have implemented additional security protocols designed to protect our network, email environment, systems, and personal information.

What You Can Do

To learn about ways to protect yourself or to determine if your health plan or employer was affected, please call 888-451-6558 or visit https://www.magellanhealth.com/news/security-incident/.

For More Information

The security of your personal information is important to us and we sincerely regret that this incident occurred.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact 888-451-6558.

Media Contact: Lilly Ackley, [email protected], (860) 507-1983

Investor Contact: Joe Bogdan, [email protected], (860) 507-1910

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

SOURCE Magellan Health, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.magellanhealth.com

