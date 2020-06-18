MagellanTV, documentary streaming service, announces "Travel the World from Home."

Just as the U.S. starts to open back up, it's time to spread your wings with engaging playlists that include: Destination North America, Destination Europe, Destination Asia, Wildest Places, Travel Tech, Museum Walks, Stepping into History and more. Arm-chair travelers can literally fly over some of the most spectacular destinations on earth, including The Alps, Italy, Australia, The Arctic, Borneo, Greenland, Spain, Portugal, Royal Britain, Iceland, The Kalahari, India, South Africa, Japan, Korea, and Egypt. Travel the World at Home

According to MagellanTV co-founder, Greg Diefenbach, "Our subscribers have asked for this unprecedented compilation of films so that in one curated exploration they can instantly "fly" to inspirational destinations that we all dream to visit." Viewers will find the extensive "Travel the World," playlist collection in the "Explore" module located in MagellanTV's top-level menu.

