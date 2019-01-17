Magenic CTO Unveils Nine Application Development Trends to Watch in 2019 and Beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Lhotka, Magenic CTO, today announced nine application development trends he anticipates will shape the software industry over the next few years. His prediction includes five trends he expects to unfold in the next 12 months and another four trends he predicts will come to fruition next.

"The rate of change in the software industry never slows," said Rockford Lhotka, CTO at Magenic. "In fact, I think the rate of change is increasing. That means that in just one year the landscape can look entirely different because of how quickly new technologies can be adopted when their benefits are realized across an organization."

While Lhotka cautions things can change quickly, these are five trends he predicts will make impressive headway in 2019:

Cloud-Native Development: The cloud exists anywhere, and that's why I expect more companies to start taking advantage of this flexibility. Whether the cloud is in public, private or hybrid scenarios, this distributed computing will continue to inform how we approach cloud-native development at Magenic.

The cloud exists anywhere, and that's why I expect more companies to start taking advantage of this flexibility. Whether the cloud is in public, private or hybrid scenarios, this distributed computing will continue to inform how we approach cloud-native development at Magenic. Container-Based Development and Deployment: Containers are a major enabler for any DevOps scenario, because Docker containers provide a new common language for handing off executable units from developers to operations. This critical orchestration helps companies deploy, monitor and manage a container-based runtime, providing independence to run apps anywhere.

Containers are a major enabler for any DevOps scenario, because Docker containers provide a new common language for handing off executable units from developers to operations. This critical orchestration helps companies deploy, monitor and manage a container-based runtime, providing independence to run apps anywhere. Serverless Computing: While container and serverless are frequently pitted against each other, container-based technologies like Kubernetes are already embracing serverless hosting. Even though serverless computing feels like an old-fashioned mainframe in today's cloud-based world, it's a great way to reduce the cost of running low volume of inconsistent workloads in a cloud environment.

While container and serverless are frequently pitted against each other, container-based technologies like Kubernetes are already embracing serverless hosting. Even though serverless computing feels like an old-fashioned mainframe in today's cloud-based world, it's a great way to reduce the cost of running low volume of inconsistent workloads in a cloud environment. DevSecOps: DevOps is both technical and non-technical at the same time, because real success with DevOps is more about process and culture than technology. As DevOps adds security, I predict developers and operations will start working together as a cohesive team.

DevOps is both technical and non-technical at the same time, because real success with DevOps is more about process and culture than technology. As DevOps adds security, I predict developers and operations will start working together as a cohesive team. React: We've seen a rapid and ongoing rise in demand for React front-end web development, and we expect this will continue in 2019. For years it has been difficult to choose a UI framework with any expectation of longevity, but with React and Angular, we're beginning to see some stabilization in UI.

Lhotka anticipates these five trends will continue to drive the custom software landscape in the immediate future, but he also predicts four additional trends will continue to grow but won't hit full impact just yet. "As CTO at Magenic, I love the challenge of staying on top of the latest technologies," Lhotka explains. "It's not just about what's coming in the next few months, I'm always excited to explore what fringe trends might reach critical mass in the next few years."

Lhotka anticipates these four trends will continue to grow beyond 2019:

Blockchain: Even though blockchain has a lot of hype at the moment, I don't expect it to fully materialize until after 2019. Even though at its core it's just a specialized database concept, I do think it will find its stride in scenarios where competing organizations work together to create common foundations that use a blockchain to enable trusted communication and data sharing.

Even though blockchain has a lot of hype at the moment, I don't expect it to fully materialize until after 2019. Even though at its core it's just a specialized database concept, I do think it will find its stride in scenarios where competing organizations work together to create common foundations that use a blockchain to enable trusted communication and data sharing. WebAssembly: I anticipate the monocracy of JavaScript will finally be challenged by WebAssembly, allowing other programming languages like C, C++, C# and Rust to write code instead of being limited to just one language. Even though the capability became widely available in 2018, the tools and supporting software are still maturing. I believe that WebAssembly may be mature enough to consider using for enterprise software development as early as 2020.

I anticipate the monocracy of JavaScript will finally be challenged by WebAssembly, allowing other programming languages like C, C++, C# and Rust to write code instead of being limited to just one language. Even though the capability became widely available in 2018, the tools and supporting software are still maturing. I believe that WebAssembly may be mature enough to consider using for enterprise software development as early as 2020. Progressive Web Apps: A Progressive Web App (PWA) can be designed to run even when the device is offline – a new technology with limited support from Android, iOS and Windows 10. As that support increases, PWA can provide a simpler way to deploy, update and manage enterprise apps on devices without going through a vendor store. Plus, when combined with WebAssembly, smart-client enterprise apps can be written using various programming languages and frameworks, and then deployed to computers and mobile devices as a PWA.

A Progressive Web App (PWA) can be designed to run even when the device is offline – a new technology with limited support from Android, iOS and Windows 10. As that support increases, PWA can provide a simpler way to deploy, update and manage enterprise apps on devices without going through a vendor store. Plus, when combined with WebAssembly, smart-client enterprise apps can be written using various programming languages and frameworks, and then deployed to computers and mobile devices as a PWA. Innovative Programming Language: At Magenic, we love programming languages. And while many come and go, there are a few we're continuing to leverage, such as Swift, from Apple; Kotlin for Android developers; Go from golang for Docker and Kubernetes; and Rust, which I see as a modern C or C++. With so many languages to choose from it's important to select a partner who regularly works with a wide variety.

Considering all these trends, Lhotka works closely with his team at Magenic to ensure they are fully equipped to guide organizations through these trends in 2019 and beyond. As a software development firm that deploys the right strategy, process and people, Magenic helps clients get to market faster.

To learn more about these trends, visit www.magenic.com/2019-trends-stay-ahead-of-the-curve

About Rockford Lhotka

Rockford Lhotka is CTO at Magenic and is the creator of the open source CSLA .NET development framework. He is the author of numerous books, and regularly speaks at major conferences around the world. Rockford is a member of the Microsoft Regional Director and MVP programs. To learn more visit www.lhotka.net.

About Magenic

Based in Minneapolis, Magenic is the digital technology consulting company built for speed. Magenic has the right strategies, the right process, and the right people to get their clients' digital products to market faster. To learn more about Magenic, visit magenic.com.

SOURCE Magenic

Related Links

https://www.magenic.com

