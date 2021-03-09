Magic & Mixology Magically Mixes Magicians and Cocktails in NewsBlaze Story

See the NewsBlaze story at:

The story invites adults young and old (over 21) to pull up a barstool and join in the mirth-making – and the cocktail-making.

Introducing the leading magician, MC Will Roberts said, "Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Magic & Mixology welcomes the side splitting, jaw dropping magic of Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler."

Matt Donnelly draws inspiration from Penn & Teller, who asked Donnelly to join in a run of shows called "Penn and Friends" in Las Vegas.

The Magic & Mixology series will be produced and streamed live from the same state-of-the-art professional production studio with multi-cameras, professional lighting, and sound, as used for the successful Zoomfield Follies shows promoted by NewsBlaze and Will Roberts last year.

The NewsBlaze story describes the Magic and Mixology crew's offering of thematic evenings, each with carefully selected craft cocktails that can be arranged by contacting Will Roberts.

The thematic evenings include:

The Roaring 20's, Happy Days, Saturday Night Fever, Totally Tubular, and The Silver Screen.

As one example, the Saturday Night Fever evening subheading is "If you can remember the 70's … you didn't LIVE the 70's." It features

The Harvey Wallbanger

The Piña Colada

The Brandy Alexander

Matt Donnelly

Matt Donnelly is co-host of Penn's Sunday School, the Ice Cream Social & Abbracababble Podcasts and the Head Writer/Producer for 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us,' CW's all time highest rated television show ever."

RJ Owens

RJ Owens is a comic and magician rolled into one, who began performing at age 11. He has long-running shows in San Francisco, including "Magic at the Rex", at the Hotel Rex in Downtown San Francisco. Now he can be seen performing as the iconic Bebe François in Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island in Las Vegas.

Chris Herren as Faust

Chris Herren as Faust is a member of The Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA and The Magic Circle in London, England. His cirque-style performance won two international competition awards and the coveted 2018 & 2019 Pacific Coast Association of Magicians, 1st Place Gold Medal Award in Parlor Magic.

About Will Roberts and ZoomfieldFollies

Will Roberts is the creator of Magic & Mixology, ZoomfieldFollies and resident magician at BasicsOfMagic.com, where aspiring magicians learn how to make magic. Roberts is also an equal partner with NewsBlaze in acting and movie auditions sites.

About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit https://NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

