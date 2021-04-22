Magic Launches $10 per Hour Remote Dedicated Assistants to Support Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic , a people-first remote hiring service changing the way consumers and business leaders can get help, today announced the launch of Magic Dedicated Assistants to enable entrepreneurs and small business owners to hire without the hassle. Magic matches users with qualified and trained remote assistants with skills that are applicable to a variety of industries. Pre-screened and selected, Magic Assistants become a crucial component of existing teams without a contract or annual commitment for a set hourly rate.

Magic reviews hundreds of applicants using a proprietary, multi-step and in-depth screening process to hand-select a Dedicated Assistant to meet the needs of each individual within 48 hours of the user submitting a request. The process includes a comprehensive questionnaire and screening test, as well as multiple interviews, and finally a meet-and-greet call with the user to ensure each Dedicated Assistant is the perfect fit. In fact, only 23% of applicants make it through the rigorous screening and are selected to be Magic Assistants.

"We are thrilled to offer business leaders and executives a solution for hiring that helps them find high-quality help for their businesses when they need it most," said Mike Chen, CEO, and co-founder of Magic. "As entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand what it's like to build and grow a business, and know the transformative effect that an assistant can have on your business, accelerating your growth while simultaneously giving you more time and energy."

Magic is a flexible, remote workforce made up of vetted workers with experience in administration, marketing, sales, and recruitment best practices. In fact, nearly all Dedicated Assistants have a college degree, with more than 20% coming from the top four universities nationwide and 29% coming from the top 20 universities nationwide based on Magic data from November 2020 to March 2021. Dedicated Assistants drive ROI, save capital and give users more time to focus on high-impact activities that will help them grow their businesses, with the ability to delegate tasks to a capable assistant.

Magic addresses the unique challenges business owners face across industry backgrounds. Magic Dedicated Assistants have the expertise to meet a myriad of business roles, including:

Administrative Assistant: Data entry, account management, processing invoices

Executive Assistant: Handling email, booking appointments

Sales Assistant: Lead generation, lead qualification

Marketing Assistant: Social media management, ad campaign management

Dedicated Assistants will be added to Magic's other remote hiring offerings including Consumer Classic and Business Classic. Consumer, launched in 2015, focuses on providing text-based 24/7 personal assistant support. Business Classic offers the same 24/7 access to support at the business level for administrative tasks and more. Dedicated Assistants is the only offering that guarantees access to one specific assistant for between 20-40 hours per week, for more of a traditional hiring experience that fosters relationship building and regular support for growing small businesses or consistent personal assistant needs.

To learn more about Magic and the new Dedicated Assistant, visit GetMagic.com.

About Magic

Magic is a remote hiring service that is radically improving the hiring process for business leaders and executives. Magic seamlessly matches business leaders with Dedicated Assistants to meet the needs of growing small businesses in 48-hours or less. Magic leverages a proprietary selection criteria and process to vet assistants with specializations in sales, marketing, executive tasks, and administrative work to eliminate the hassle typically brought on by the hiring process. Magic's Dedicated Assistants are the first fully remote, skill specialized, and contract-free hires available to business leaders and executives. Magic was founded in 2015 and is backed by Y Combinator and Sequoia. To learn more, visit getmagic.com .

