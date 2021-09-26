MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas Celebrates Opening Night At SAHARA Las Vegas With Red Carpet And Sold-Out Performance, Sept. 25

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night (Sept. 25), Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas celebrated its highly anticipated opening in its brand-new, cutting-edge venue at SAHARA Las Vegas. The sold-out audience was treated to a high-octane performance filled with new sexy and daring dance routines outfitted in a technologically advanced theater, designed to thrill from all angles.

"MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a revolutionary production that now performs in a venue that matches its innovation, energy and sexiness," said Vincent Marini, executive producer of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas. "The Strip-side show was already one of the hottest tickets in Las Vegas, and now we offer an elevated XXL-experience for our guests night after night."

Earlier that evening, notable attendees were seen on the red carpet posing for photos with the cast and mingling with all-star creatives including Steven Soderbergh, award-winning director, producer, and filmmaker, Alex Meruelo, owner of SAHARA Las Vegas, Debbie Gibson, internationally known singer-songwriter, Jack Rayner, musical director of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas and Alison Faulk, choreographer and co-director of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas. Following the show, guests enjoyed an after party at SAHARA Las Vegas' awe-inspiring new Azilo Ultra Pool.

Vegas' hottest record-breaking show, based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, has been elevated to include bigger, sexier and bolder numbers along with a specially designed cocktail lounge providing showgoers with an immersive and luxurious pre-and-post show experience. For a limited time, tickets are just $89, plus tax and fees, and are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com .

To ensure Magic Mike Live can provide a comfortable and safe experience for everyone, the production is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative test result prior to attending a performance. While we encourage everyone to get vaccinated, we understand that may not be possible for everyone. Therefore, guests will also be admitted with a negative test result taken within 72 hours of a performance. To preserve the safety of the performers and fellow audience members, patrons must present a physical or digital record of their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test result before entering the venue. The entire cast and crew of Magic Mike Live is fully vaccinated, and the show adheres to a strict cleaning protocol between all performances. Please note that per local legislation, patrons must continue to wear masks at this time, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are eating or drinking. Please visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com for additional information.

Hailed as "the modern strip show we deserve" by USA Today and celebrated as "the show that has everything you could ever want" by Glamour UK, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is a first-class entertainment experience based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Serving as "the cure to the common male revue" (Las Vegas Sun), features the hottest and most talented men in the country performing in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience. Conceived by Channing Tatum and co-directed by Tatum and film franchise choreographer Alison Faulk with choreography by Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick, the show features sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one of a kind acts from a diverse cast of performers. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas is a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic strip tease spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave its guests feeling empowered and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves.

BASE Entertainment develops, creates, and manages live entertainment productions and venues in North America and worldwide. In addition to MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas, BASE's current projects in Las Vegas include CRISS ANGEL Mindfreak at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert opening at Harrah's Las Vegas October 2021. Past productions in Las Vegas include Absinthe at Caesars Palace, Jersey Boys at the Palazzo, Phantom – The Las Vegas Spectacular at the Venetian, Rock of Ages at the Venetian, Peepshow at Planet Hollywood, Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly at the LINQ Hotel & Casino, Million Dollar Quartet at Harrah's, Wayne Brady at the Venetian and Stomp Out Loud at Planet Hollywood, among others. BASE also manages touring productions for its affiliate, BASE Hologram. BASE Hologram is the world's leading producer of touring and residency productions which combines holographic and augmented reality technology, cinematic special effects and live performers. Current productions include Callas In Concert, Roy Orbison In Dreams, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour and An Evening with Whitney. For more information, please visit BASEentertainment.com.

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Uno Más; Prendi; The Tangier; Zeffer's and more. In 2021, SAHARA Las Vegas looks forward to welcoming the all-new Azilo Ultra Pool and an array of exciting new dining concepts, including famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie's & Pete's; The Noodle Den from renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin; and James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain's Ballo. SAHARA Las Vegas is also proud to serve as home to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum. SAHARA Las Vegas players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between SAHARA and its sister property Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno, that gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. SAHARA Las Vegas is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit SaharaLasVegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

