Magid is Revolutionizing Industrial Heat Safety with Magid® Cool Powered by MISSION® -- a New Line of Cooling PPE

Magid Cool Powered by MISSION's inaugural offering includes cooling bandanas, cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling towels and cooling skull caps – all designed to combat industrial heat illness in the workplace and the financial ramifications it has on businesses worldwide. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, every day 11 workers are seriously injured or die from heat stress. Magid Cool's proprietary MISSION® cooling fabrics provide reusable, chemical-free cooling, which cools the fabric to 30 degrees below the average body temperature in less than 60 seconds, and stays cool for up to two hours providing long-lasting relief.



Magid Cool uses MISSION's proprietary and patented instant cooling technologies that professional athletes, such as Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, have relied on for years. Workers in any hot condition — from the construction site to the factory floor — stand to benefit from this new line of innovative instant cooling products. Heat stress, which can range from minor cramping to heat stroke — has many causes. These include:

High temperatures and humidity





Dehydration





Bulky PPE and equipment





Poor workplace regulations





Heavy physical exertion





Direct sun exposure





Limited air movement





Poor health or chronic health conditions



"Heat stress is a serious, potentially life-threatening issue that is completely preventable," said Sarah Anderson, Director of Product Management at Magid. "Our new line of products powered by MISSION® uses state-of-the-art evaporative cooling technology to give instant relief from overheating. Using our product along with necessary precautions like staying hydrated and taking consistent breaks will help reduce heat-related illness and injuries on the job."



Magid teamed up with MISSION®, the industry leader in cooling textile engineering, to create a new line of instant cooling products, as well as a cooling safety program that will support its partners and establish heat safety protocols in the industrial sector. MISSION® is led by co-founder Chris Valletta, a former NFL football player with first-hand knowledge of on-the-job heat stress, and has partnered with the Korey Stringer Institute, whose CEO, Dr. Douglas Casa, is one of the world's foremost experts on heat safety. As part of that partnership, MISSION® has built a fully equipped, state-of-the-art Heat Safety Lab (complete with high speed treadmills, advanced bike ergometers and a comprehensive physiological monitoring system) to test and validate all MISSION® products before going to market.



To further address the issue of heat stress, Magid will join MISSION® and the Korey Stringer Institute to launch the first National Heat Safety Coalition with a goal to develop an Industrial Heat Safety Protocol to eliminate heat-related illness and resulting injuries in the workplace.



Further details about the coalition are slated to be released later this year.



About Magid

Since 1946, fourth-generation and family-owned, Magid leads the safety industry with revolutionary innovations in PPE, a team of safety experts, skilled in-house manufacturing, and a worldwide network of suppliers. We source or develop everything you need to keep your workers safe at competitive prices. Providing true expertise and personalized service, we answer your questions, conduct onsite assessments, and tackle your toughest safety challenges. At Magid, safety isn't just a job, it's our legacy! For more information about Magid and our safety products and services, visit magidglove.com or call 800-444-8030.

ABOUT MISSION®

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams and Dwyane Wade, and backed by CT -based DCF Partners, MISSION® is pioneering instant cooling innovations to help individuals lead active lifestyles so that they can do more and enjoy more in the heat. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of instant cooling gear which includes cooling hats, cooling neck gaiters, cooling towels and more. All of MISSION's instant cooling gear is made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with cooling technology that enhances the natural process of evaporation. When the heat challenges you to do less: Cool More. Do More.™

