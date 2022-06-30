MagIron Achieves Significant Milestone in its Strategy to Restart Plant 4 Tweet this

The Acquisition will be funded by proceeds raised from the recently issued $5 million secured Convertible Note ("Note"), which will also fund further advancement of preparatory work to support the restart of Plant 4.

Larry Lehtinen, CEO of MagIron said, "We are extremely excited to secure the PRM assets and associated financing commitment. Both transactions mark significant milestones and are a further endorsement of MagIron's strategy to restart Plant 4 and produce high quality, lower carbon iron units which will be critical for the future success and decarbonisation of the US steel industry."



About MagIron

MagIron was established to support and accelerate the decarbonisation of the steel industry by becoming a key supplier of high quality, low carbon iron units which will be critical for the future success and decarbonisation of the US steel industry. The Company is focused on the restart of Plant 4, a modern, past-producing iron ore concentrator benefiting from over $170 million of prior investment. The facility has previously operated at an annualized run-rate of approximately 2.0 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") and was designed to expand to 3.0 mtpa relatively quickly and at low capital intensity. Plant 4 is designed to process previously discarded waste materials from historical mining operations and convert it into high grade, low impurity iron ore concentrate. Given the significant historical mining operations across the Mesabi Iron Range in northern Minnesota, there are vast amounts of waste material within close proximity to Plant 4, which are suitable as feedstock to support a multi-decade business plan.

