MagIron Completes Purchase of Plant 4

GILBERT, Minn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MagIron LLC ("MagIron" or the "Company) refers to its previous announcements regarding its agreement to purchase the Plant 4 concentrator facility located near Grand Rapids, Minnesota from the bankruptcy estate of ERP Iron Ore, LLC (the "Acquisition").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has today successfully completed the Acquisition on schedule and in accordance with the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA").