MAGLITE® to be featured in the 2019 National Hardware Roadshow

ONTARIO, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Instrument Inc. (MAG), the world leader in flashlight technology, will once again have a very significant presence at the National Hardware Show.

"We are dedicated to being as American-made as we can be," said Tony Maglica, president, owner and founder of MAG Instrument. "We are committed to producing high quality products while providing the public with high-performance, reliable and durable merchandise."

Maglite has also been selected to be one of very few products to be featured in the National Hardware Roadshow. The roadshow is multiple daily broadcasts that are originated from media row at the show and highlights selected products for the show attendees, media and beyond.

"Being selected to be part of the Hardware Roadshow is a real honor and we look forward to participating and highlighting some of our hottest selling products for 2019 and beyond," said Scott Field, Vice President of Global Sales at MAGLITE®.

Maglite will also have a significant presence at the Disaster Preparedness and Impulse Buy sections of the show as flashlights are one of the top impulse buy items and one of the main reasons consumers buy flashlights is in case of emergencies.

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. For more visit: https://maglite.com/

