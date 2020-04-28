Magma Translation Offering Free Translation Service in the War Against Covid-19

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian Translation Company, Magma Translation, has announced that it is offering its human translation services for free to help in the fight against Corona Virus.

Media companies (online newspapers, blogs, websites etc), government institutions, NGOs and medical groups who want to provide information to the public about the Corona Virus can submit an application for translation of texts up to 2,000 words. The free translation service is available in all modern languages such as English, Chinese, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Magma Translation is one of many companies worldwide who have stepped up to offer free translation services to mitigate the effects of this global pandemic. Managing Director of Magma Translation, Turian da Silva said: "Communication is key in the fight against this pandemic. We believe our translation services can help bridge the communication gap between scientists, governments and the population."

Since Corona Virus is a relatively new disease, having the latest information is crucial in stemming the spread of the disease. New symptoms are continually reported. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) offers frequent updates and resources on COVID-19 including research, database, clinical trials and emergency use listing procedures. The only problem is that the information is only available in four languages. Of course, there is the option of using Google Translate, but Google's database has faults that often leads to inaccuracy, misunderstanding and even offence Information about the Corona Virus.

Since 2010, Magma Translation has been offering high quality translation services in all modern languages to customers worldwide. The company boasts a team of 200 specialized translators across the world who understand cultural and regional variations when producing translations. To date, Magma Translation has translated more than 900 million words for over 500 clients including Volkswagen, BMW, NESSCO, Abbott and Ziemann. The company will now use all this expertise to help with translation against the COVID-19.

The free service will be available until COVID-19 outbreak has been fully contained. For further information or to apply for Magma Translation's free human translation service, visit: https://magmatranslation.com/en/

Turian da Silva

Magma Translation

+55 2121484101

[email protected]

SOURCE Magma Translation