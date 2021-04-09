Magna Gold Reports Year End 2020 Results

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCQB: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and year ended March 31, 2020. Unless otherwise stated, all values are stated in US dollars.

Mr. Arturo Bonillas, President & CEO of Magna Gold commented, "Magna made significant strides in 2020 and transitioned to a precious metal producer and cash flow generator with the re-commencement of operations at San Francisco, which we acquired in mid-2020. Over the balance of 2020, we deployed capital to refurbish the processing plant, optimize the mine plan, and conduct an accelerated program of waste removal to set up for many successful years ahead. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring the mine to its current stable state and we are delighted to be able to provide our shareholders with production guidance for 2021. We are proud of our strong and loyal Mexican presence. As we ensure the safety of our employees and those that live in the communities that we operate in, Magna will continue to seek opportunities in-country while continuing to optimize and advance its vast portfolio of gold and silver assets."

Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results:

Metal revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 of $37.0 million . The Company transitioned to a precious metal producer in 2020 (metal revenues for the year ended March 31, 2020 - $nil).

of The Company transitioned to a precious metal producer in 2020 (metal revenues for the year ended - $nil). Gold sales of 20,235 ounces and silver sales of 9,188 ounces for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 .

. Cash flow provided by operating activities of $9.4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 , compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $1.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 .

for the nine months ended , compared to cash flow used in operating activities of for the year ended . The Company realised income from mining operations of $1.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 .

Selected operational and financial information for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and year ended March 31, 2020, in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated:





Nine months

ended

December

31, 2020

Year

ended

March 31,

2020

Change Gold sales (ounces)

20,235

-

20,235 Silver sales (ounces)

9,188

-

9,188 Metal revenues $ 37,047 $ - $ 37,047 Production costs excluding change in inventories $ 29,828 $ - $ 29,828 Net cash provided by (used in) operations $ 9,372 $ (1,590) $ 10,962 Net cash used in investing activities $ (12,160) $ (1,457) $ (10,703) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 9,428 $ 2,017 $ 7,411 Cash, end of period $ 7,056 $ 164 $ 6,892 Total assets $ 54,506 $ 3,156 $ 51,350 Total liabilities $ 39,635 $ 150 $ 39,485 Total current assets $ 27,263 $ 903 $ 26,360 Total current liabilities $ 29,816 $ 150 $ 29,666 Share price, end of period (CAD per share) $ 1.04 $ 0.40 $ 0.64 Number of common shares

89,432,813

39,204,791

50,228,022 Mining concessions owned (hectares)

47,707

629

47,078 Mining concessions optioned (hectares)

5,113

3,161

1,952 Relevant exploration projects

7

2

5

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 and year ended March 31, 2020 available at www.sedar.com.

2021 Guidance

The Company is setting guidance expectations for gold production during 2021 of between 55,000 to 65,000 ounces. The Company expects to have the San Francisco Mine fully commissioned before the end of Q2 2021.

Executive Appointment

We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Miguel Bonilla as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Bonilla held executive positions in Timmins Gold as Vice President Finance and Administration Mexico and in Alio Gold as Country Manager; Mr. Bonilla has been with the mine since inception in 2007.

About Magna Gold Corp

Magna is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production on budget and on time.

Magna is a Mexico focused gold/silver exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in the states of Sonora and Chihuahua. The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF". Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Arturo Bonillas

President and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.magnagoldcorp.com

