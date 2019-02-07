Magna5 Offers VMware SD-WAN Solution to Provide Reliable Voice and Application Performance

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5 today announced it will deliver voice and cloud services with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to provide optimal voice quality and application performance over WAN networks. The turnkey, cloud-based Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution will make it easier for branch locations and remote users to more effectively optimize call traffic and delivery of all forms of cloud-based applications, voice and rich media over their WAN branch network traffic without congestion or downtime. Users can enjoy noticeably higher quality voice and application performance.

Many multi-location organizations are still using WAN technologies and private circuits from the 1990s. These private circuits, such as Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), do provide good quality service, yet they are not designed to provide the high-capacity bandwidth or architecture for cloud migration needed in today's bandwidth-intensive workforce environment. To overcome these traditional WAN shortcomings, new enterprise WAN transport solutions are emerging, including the hybrid WAN, which refers to using a mix of public Internet with private circuits. Magna5's SD-WAN solution combines the economies and flexibility of the hybrid WAN with the deployment speed and low maintenance of cloud-based services. This dramatically simplifies the WAN by delivering virtualized services from the cloud to branch offices and mobile users everywhere.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, a powerful branch and edge connectivity platform, combines the economics and flexibility of a real-time network overlay with the deployment speed, scale and automation of cloud-delivered services. With VMware SD-WAN organizations of all sizes, and in any industry, can support application growth, network agility, and simplified branch implementations; and can optimize access to cloud data centers and SaaS applications.

SD-WAN enables multiple links, devices and services to co-exist and interoperate together in the cloud. Using the VMware SD-WAN Orchestrator by VeloCloud, Magna5 will centrally monitor the characteristics and performance of each customer's connections. Also, application performance can be improved by running the Dynamic MultiPath Optimization capability where traffic can be steered on a per packet basis or to remediate links. This way, customers can realize quality voice and critical application performance with no interruptions.

Offered as a Network-as-a-Service, Magna5's SD-WAN solution can manage the routing of multiple types of connections – from traditional MPLS to broadband to the latest wireless technologies. The solution supports multiple types of deployment: Internet-only Cloud SD-WAN, Hybrid Cloud SD-WAN or on-premises Hybrid SD-WAN. All are managed by certified engineers in our 24/7/365 Operations Center.

"We are excited to bring our customers a simplified way to connect their branches using SD-WAN. This gives them a cost-effective way to improve application performance for demanding, real-time voice and video over any transport," said Justin Cameron, Magna5 SVP Managed Services. "Active monitoring and real-time traffic orchestration and remediation enable high-bandwidth availability and faster response for application flow."

The solution is ideal for multi-location organizations with critical voice and data connections, such as medical centers, contact centers and government agencies, as well as large organizations needing high voice and data reliability against blackouts or brownouts.

"We are pleased to be working with Magna5 as it continues to offer its customers the best possible voice and application performance," said Sasha Emmerling, senior director of marketing, VeloCloud business unit, VMware. "With VMware SD-WAN, partners can deliver enterprise-class network performance with full visibility, metrics, control, and automation of all device and user endpoints, and lower overall costs."

