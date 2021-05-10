Magnachip Reports Results for First Quarter 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2021.

"Magnachip delivered solid quarterly results despite the industry-wide supply constraints. Our revenue came in above the midpoint of the company's Q1 revenue guidance range, driven by strong growth in the Power solutions business. Gross profit margin exceeded the high-end of our expectations due to the improved product mix and higher utilization," said YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer.

Due to the pending merger with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD pursuant to a definitive agreement executed on March 25, 2021, Magnachip will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Please review the 'Investors' section of the Company's website for the quarterly financial results and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights

































In thousands of US dollars, except share data



GAAP



Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q change Q1 2020 Y/Y change Revenues



















Standard Products Business



















Display Solutions 58,895 82,705

down 28.8% 77,593

down 24.1%

Power Solutions 54,011 46,861

up 15.3% 33,143

up 63.0%

Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services(1) 10,113 13,379

down 24.4% 9,737

up 3.9% Gross Profit Margin 27.9% 26.9%

up 1.0% pts 24.2%

up 3.7% pts Operating Income (Loss) (2) (2,091) 9,206

down 122.7% 5,965

down 135.1% Net Income (Loss) (3) (7,473) 66,581

down 111.2% (23,749)

up 68.5% Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.19) 1.87

down 110.2% (0.68)

up 72.1% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (0.19) 1.45

down 113.1% (0.68)

up 72.1%























































In thousands of US dollars, except share data



Non-GAAP(3)



Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q/Q change Q1 2020 Y/Y change Adjusted Operating Income 9,971 15,355

down 35.1% 7,281

up 36.9% Adjusted EBITDA 13,504 18,582

down 27.3% 9,895

up 36.5% Adjusted Net Income 9,346 17,268

down 45.9% 1,092

up 755.9% Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted 0.22 0.40

down 45.0% 0.03

up 633.3%

















































(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to

three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's

fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of

Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the

results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) In Q1 2021, operating loss of $2.1 million included non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses of $9.8

million in connection with a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") that the Company entered into with South Dearborn

Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability ("Parent"), formed by an affiliate of Wise

Road Capital LTD, and Michigan Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Parent ("Merger

Sub"). The Merger Agreement provides that, among other things, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company (the

"Merger"), with the Company continuing its corporate existence as the surviving corporation in the Merger and becoming a wholly

owned subsidiary of Parent. (3) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. (4) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-

GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors

and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such

non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing

operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A

reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the possibility that any or all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending merger may not be satisfied or waived; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger; that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the diversion of and attention of Magnachip's management on merger-related issues; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements following the announcement of the proposed merger; disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the response of customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,



2021



2020



2020 Revenues:















Net sales – standard products business $ 112,906

$ 129,566

$ 110,736 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

10,113



13,379



9,737 Total revenues

123,019



142,945



120,473 Cost of sales:















Cost of sales – standard products business

79,247



92,503



81,606 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

9,390



11,981



9,737 Total cost of sales

88,637



104,484



91,343 Gross profit

34,382



38,461



29,130 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products















business net sales

29.8%



28.6%



26.3% Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues

27.9%



26.9%



24.2% Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,634



12,576



12,102 Research and development expenses

13,423



11,604



10,509 Early termination and other charges

10,416



5,075



554 Total operating expenses

36,473



29,255



23,165 Operating income (loss)

(2,091)



9,206



5,965 Interest expense

(1,041)



(1,625)



(5,607) Foreign currency gain (loss), net

(4,671)



13,256



(30,971) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

—



(766)



— Other income, net

620



767



838 Income (loss) from continuing operations before















income tax expense

(7,183)



20,838



(29,775) Income tax expense (benefit)

290



(47,064)



1,303 Income (loss) from continuing operations

(7,473)



67,902



(31,078) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



(1,321)



7,329 Net income (loss) $ (7,473)

$ 66,581

$ (23,749) Basic earnings (loss) per common share—















Continuing operations $ (0.19)

$ 1.91

$ (0.89) Discontinued operations

—



(0.04)



0.21 Total $ (0.19)

$ 1.87

$ (0.68) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—















Continuing operations $ (0.19)

$ 1.47

$ (0.89) Discontinued operations

—



(0.02)



0.21 Total $ (0.19)

$ 1.45

$ (0.68) Weighted average number of shares—















Basic

40,292,838



35,582,966



34,893,157 Diluted

40,292,838



47,062,903



34,893,157





















MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,





2021





2020

Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 290,194

$ 279,940 Accounts receivable, net



52,250



64,390 Inventories, net



29,964



39,039 Other receivables



5,649



4,338 Prepaid expenses



9,136



7,332 Hedge collateral



5,250



5,250 Other current assets



2,435



9,321 Total current assets



394,878



409,610 Property, plant and equipment, net



91,014



96,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,592



4,632 Intangible assets, net



2,602



2,727 Long-term prepaid expenses



5,993



4,058 Deferred income taxes



42,906



44,541 Other non-current assets



9,422



9,739 Total assets

$ 551,407

$ 571,690 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $

43,357

$ 52,164 Other accounts payable



8,261



2,531 Accrued expenses



17,867



16,241 Accrued income taxes



1,224



12,398 Operating lease liabilities



2,352



2,210 Current portion of long-term borrowings, net



—



83,479 Other current liabilities



6,558



4,595 Total current liabilities



79,619



173,618 Accrued severance benefits, net



39,070



40,462 Non-current operating lease liabilities



2,240



2,422 Other non-current liabilities



10,131



9,588 Total liabilities



131,060



226,090 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,469,375 shares issued and 46,257,413











outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020



555



450 Additional paid-in capital



250,829



163,010 Retained earnings



279,361



286,834 Treasury stock, 9,211,962 shares at March 31, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020, respectively



(109,407)



(108,397) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(991)



3,703 Total stockholders' equity



420,347



345,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 551,407

$ 571,690



















MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

March 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (7,473)

$ (23,749) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,448

7,935 Provision for severance benefits 1,771

5,071 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 261

598 Loss on foreign currency, net 14,873

38,480 Restructuring and other charges 9,504

2,138 Provision for inventory reserves 1,504

570 Stock-based compensation 1,646

885 Deferred income tax assets 30

23 Others, net 124

107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable, net 9,794

(10,430) Unbilled accounts receivable, net —

6,937 Inventories 6,071

(4,863) Other receivables (1,438)

1,982 Other current assets 5,427

909 Accounts payable (7,701)

1,988 Other accounts payable (2,009)

(1,817) Accrued expenses (3,532 )

(6,611) Accrued income taxes (10,700)

(274) Other current liabilities 1,087

1,336 Other non-current liabilities 18

1,808 Payment of severance benefits (1,493)

(2,080) Others, net 12

125 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,224

21,068 Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral —

4,239 Payment of hedge collateral —

(7,841) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,082)

(3,351) Payment for intellectual property registration (171)

(229) Payment of guarantee deposits (76)

— Others, net (35)

55 Net cash used in investing activities (1,364)

(7,127) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,538

— Acquisition of treasury stock (1,540)

(1,021) Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (144)

(135) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (16)

(60) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 838

(1,216) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (10,444)

(7,089) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,254

5,636 Cash and cash equivalents





Beginning of the period 279,940

151,657 End of the period $ 290,194

$ 157,293

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020 Operating income (loss) $ (2,091)

$ 9,206

$ 5,965 Adjustments:















Equity-based compensation expense

1,646



1,945



762 Early termination and other charges

10,416



5,075



554 Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of















downstream trade restrictions

—



(871)



— Adjusted operating income $ 9,971

$ 15,355

$ 7,281

We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges and (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, early termination and other charges eliminate $10,416 thousand, of which $9,831 thousand related to non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses incurred in connection with the Merger. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, early termination and other charges eliminate $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, early termination and other charges eliminate $5,075 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees, and $653 thousand related to non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses incurred in connection with the Merger.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,



2021



2020



2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (7,473)

$ 67,902

$ (31,078) Adjustments:















Interest expense, net

420



863



4,930 Income tax expense (benefit)

290



(47,064)



1,303 Depreciation and amortization

3,448



3,148



2,570 EBITDA

(3,315)



24,849



(22,275) Equity-based compensation expense

1,646



1,945



762 Early termination and other charges

10,416



5,075



554 Foreign currency loss (gain), net

4,671



(13,256)



30,971 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

86



74



(117) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

—



766



— Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of















downstream trade restrictions

—



(871)



— Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,504

$ 18,582

$ 9,895

Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (7,473)

$ 67,902

$ (31,078) Adjustments:















Equity-based compensation expense

1,646



1,945



762 Early termination and other charges

10,416



5,075



554 Foreign currency loss (gain), net

4,671



(13,256)



30,971 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

86



74



(117) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net

—



766



— Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of















downstream trade restrictions

—



(871)



— GAAP and cash tax expense difference

—



(43,874)



— Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

—



(493)



— Adjusted Net Income $ 9,346

$ 17,268

$ 1,092 Adjusted Net Income per common share—















- Basic $ 0.23

$ 0.49

$ 0.03 - Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.40

$ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares – basic

40,292,838



35,582,966



34,893,157 Weighted average number of shares – diluted

47,470,416



47,062,903



35,883,200



















We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net and (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We present Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (viii) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, early termination and other charges eliminate $10,416 thousand, of which $9,831 thousand related to non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses incurred in connection with the Merger. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, early termination and other charges eliminate $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, early termination and other charges eliminate $5,075 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees, and $653 thousand related to non-recurring professional fees and certain transaction related expenses incurred in connection with the Merger.

