Magnachip Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2021

- Fourth quarter revenue of $110.3 million was down 13.1% sequentially and down 22.8% year-over-year (YoY) due mainly to severe supply shortages especially for 28nm 12" OLED wafers; Full-year revenue of $474.2 million decreased 6.5% YoY due primarily to a revenue decrease in our OLED business due to wafer supply shortages, offset in part by strong growth in our Power business.

- GAAP gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 35.0%, down 170 bps sequentially and up 810 bps YoY; Full-year GAAP gross profit margin of 32.4% was an increase of 710 bps YoY due mainly to improved product mix, increased average selling price, and a higher utilization rate.

- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $1.12; Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was $1.21.

- Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.31; Full-year non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.09.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2021, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "For the fourth quarter, the demand and signals from our customers remained strong across the board. However, severe supply constraints continued to significantly limit our OLED revenue potential, which was partially offset by strong Power business. We reported $110.3 million in revenue and 31 cents in non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "While our 2021 revenue was negatively impacted by continuing supply shortages, especially for 28nm 12" OLED wafers, we delivered higher profitability in all of our key measures in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, our team at Magnachip achieved critical milestones to fuel future growth; we broadened our customer base, further penetrated new applications, and enhanced our supply chain for additional manufacturing capacity, which is expected to come online in the later part of 2022. While our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints, these developments reinforce our confidence and optimism about our long-term growth."

Q4 and 2021 Financial Highlights



In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data


GAAP


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q/Q change

Q4 2020

Y/Y change

Revenues



























Standard Products Business



























Display Solutions

41,298


58,528


down


29.4

%

82,705


down




50.1

%

Power Solutions

58,212


58,887


down


1.1

%

46,861


up


24.2

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

10,825


9,585


up


12.9

%

13,379


down


19.1

%

Gross Profit Margin

35.0

%

36.7

%

down


1.7

%pts 

26.9

%

up


8.1

%pts 

Operating Income

63,870


20,001


up


219.3

%

9,206


up


593.8

%

Net Income

53,611


10,768


up


397.9

%

66,581


down


19.5

%

Basic Earnings per Common Share

1.16


0.23


up


404.3

%

1.87


down


38.0

%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

1.12


0.23


up


387.0

%

1.45


down


22.8

%




In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(4)


Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q/Q change

Q4 2020

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income

14,421


22,691


down


36.4

%

15,355


down


6.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA

18,144


26,361


down


31.2

%

18,582


down


2.4

%

Adjusted Net Income

14,606


20,073


down


27.2

%

17,268


down


15.4

%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.31


0.42


down


26.2

%

0.40


down


22.5

%



In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data


GAAP


2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Revenues















Standard Products Business















Display Solutions

205,322


299,057


down


31.3

%

Power Solutions

227,777


166,462


up


36.8

%

Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

41,131


41,540


down


1.0

%

Gross Profit Margin

32.4

%

25.3

%

up


7.1

%pts 

Operating Income(2)

83,407


27,016


up


208.7

%

Net Income(3)

56,708


344,965


down


83.6

%

Basic Earnings per Common Share

1.26


9.80


down


87.1

%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

1.21


7.54


down


84.0

%




In thousands of U.S dollars, except share data


Non-GAAP(4)


2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Adjusted Operating Income

56,135


41,584


up


35.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA

70,701


52,919


up


33.6

%

Adjusted Net Income

51,059


28,260


up


80.7

%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

1.09


0.73


up


49.3

%




(1)

Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.

(2)

For the year ended December 31, 2021, operating income of $83.4 million included net gain of $35.5 million that represented $70.2 million income from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34.7 million incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction.

(3)

For the year ended December 31,2020, net income of $345.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $287.9 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4. It also included income tax benefits of $46.2 million, mainly attributable to the recognition of differences between GAAP and cash tax expense of $43.9 million.

(4)

Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2022 Financial Guidance
Our near-term outlook is still being challenged by persisting supply constraints especially for 28nm 12" wafers.  While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, which typically presents seasonal softness, Magnachip anticipates Q1 2022 to be the bottom and currently expects:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $102 million to $108 million, including about $9 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 34.5% to 36.5%

Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 1582546. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 1582546.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, other outbreaks of disease, recessions, economic instability or civil unrest; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (amended on April 30, 2021), our Form 10-Qs filed on May 10, 2021, August 6, 2021 and November 5, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor 
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,150 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

  December 31,

      September 30,

     December 31,

     December 31,

     December 31,


2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:



















Net sales – standard products business

$

99,510

$

117,415

$

129,566

$

433,099

$

465,519

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

10,825


9,585


13,379


41,131


41,540

Total revenues

110,335


127,000


142,945


474,230


507,059

Cost of sales:



















Cost of sales – standard products business

62,206


71,641


92,503


283,503


338,420

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services

9,525


8,772


11,981


37,184


40,322

Total cost of sales

71,731


80,413


104,484


320,687


378,742

Gross profit

38,604


46,587


38,461


153,543


128,317

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales

37.5

%

39.0

%

28.6

%

34.5

%

27.3

%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues

35.0

%

36.7

%

26.9

%

32.4

%

25.3

%

Operating expenses:



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,255


12,550


12,576


52,440


49,974

Research and development expenses

12,197


12,270


11,604


51,212


45,698

Merger-related costs (income), net

(49,369)


1,552


653


(35,527)


653

Early termination and other charges, net

(1,349)


214


4,422


2,011


4,976

Total operating expenses (income)

(25,266)


26,586


29,255


70,136


101,301

Operating income:

63,870


20,001


9,206


83,407


27,016

Interest expense

(132)


(113)


(1,625)


(1,371)


(18,147)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

147


(7,579)


13,256


(11,853)


(382)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net







(766)





(766)

Other income, net

947


1,608


767


3,786


3,110

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

64,832


13,917


20,838


73,969


10,831

Income tax expense (benefit)

11,221


3,149


(47,064)


17,261


(46,228)

Income from continuing operations

53,611


10,768


67,902


56,708


57,059

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax







(1,321)





287,906

Net income

$

53,611

$

10,768

$

66,581

$

56,708

$

344,965

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—



















Continuing operations

$

1.16

$

0.23

$

1.91

$

1.26

$

1.62

Discontinued operations







(0.04)





8.18

Total

$

1.16

$

0.23

$

1.87

$

1.26

$

9.80

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—



















Continuing operations

$

1.12

$

0.23

$

1.47

$

1.21

$

1.35

Discontinued operations







(0.02)





6.19

Total

$

1.12

$

0.23

$

1.45

$

1.21

$

7.54

Weighted average number of shares—



















Basic

46,369,520


46,449,234


35,582,966


44,879,412


35,213,525

Diluted

47,691,816


47,808,457


47,062,903


47,709,373


46,503,586

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$  279,547

$  279,940

Accounts receivable, net

50,954

64,390

Inventories, net

39,370

39,039

Other receivables

25,895

4,338

Prepaid expenses

7,675

7,332

Hedge collateral

3,060

5,250

Other current assets

2,619

9,321

Total current assets

409,120

409,610

Property, plant and equipment, net

107,882

96,383

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,275

4,632

Intangible assets, net

2,377

2,727

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,243

4,058

Deferred income taxes

41,095

44,541

Other non-current assets

10,662

9,739

Total assets

$  583,654

$  571,690

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$     37,593

$     52,164

Other accounts payable

6,289

2,531

Accrued expenses

20,071

16,241

Accrued income taxes

11,823

12,398

Operating lease liabilities

2,323

2,210

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net

83,479

Other current liabilities

7,382

4,595

Total current liabilities

85,481

173,618

Accrued severance benefits, net

33,064

40,462

Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,952

2,422

Other non-current liabilities

10,395

9,588

Total liabilities

130,892

226,090

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020

559

450

Additional paid-in capital

241,197

163,010

Retained earnings

343,542

286,834

Treasury stock, 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020, respectively

(130,306)

(108,397)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,230)

3,703

Total stockholders' equity

452,762

345,600

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   583,654

$   571,690

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)


 Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2021

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$

53,611

$

56,708

$

344,965

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization

3,663


14,239


16,481

Provision for severance benefits

2,768


8,282


16,743

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount




261


2,220

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net

(175)


32,432


(23,233)

Restructuring and other charges







3,502

Merger-related costs (income), net

(12,142)


(12,142)


360

Provision for inventory reserves

760


2,244


3,695

Stock-based compensation

1,648


7,704


6,699

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net







766

Gain on sale of discontinued operations







(287,117)

Deferred income tax assets

893


918


(44,441)

Other, net

(1,030)


(613)


217

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable, net

809


7,505


(19,268)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net







14,260

Inventories

(1,378)


(5,939)


(816)

Other receivables

2,949


(2,338)


6,954

Other current assets

4,464


12,397


13,561

Accounts payable

4,755


(11,437)


3,960

Other accounts payable

(4,084)


(7,813)


(12,000)

Accrued expenses

(765)


(2,406)


(29,116)

Accrued income taxes

8,307


(1)


10,825

Deferred revenue

863


(131)


2,174

Other current liabilities

(104)


1,445


279

Other non-current liabilities

(732)


(1,398)


3,521

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts

(5,526)


(5,688)


(11,921)

Payment of severance benefits

(1,907)


(6,679)


(12,076)

Other, net

80


193


(3,724)

Net cash provided by operating activities

57,727


87,743


7,470

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral

1,219


5,214


13,762

Payment of hedge collateral

(605)


(3,349)


(8,839)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,419


1,446


65

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(18,844)


(32,212)


(36,100)

Payment for intellectual property registration

(159)


(614)


(741)

Collection of guarantee deposits




3,192


1,024

Payment of guarantee deposits

(41)


(5,001)


(1,236)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations







350,553

Other, net

16


(114)


(6)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(16,995)


(31,438)


318,482

Cash flows from financing activities











Repurchase of long-term borrowings







(224,250)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

359


4,279


3,918

Acquisition of treasury stock




(1,653)


(1,125)

Acquisition of stock under accelerated stock repurchase agreement

(20,073)


(20,073)



Payment under accelerated stock repurchase agreement

(17,427)


(17,427)



Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement

(136)


(563)


(546)

Others

(58)


(107)


(278)

Net cash used in financing activities

(37,335)


(35,544)


(222,281)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(151)


(21,154)


24,612

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,246


(393)


128,283

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

276,301


279,940


151,657

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

279,547

$

279,547

$

279,940

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating income

$

63,870

$

20,001

$

9,206

$

83,407

$

27,016

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense

1,648


2,005


1,945


7,704


6,311

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(379)


(1,081)


(871)


(1,460)


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage













1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net

(49,369)


1,552


653


(35,527)


653

Early termination and other charges, net

(1,349)


214


4,422


2,011


4,976

Adjusted operating income

$

14,421

$

22,691

$

15,355

$

56,135

$

41,584

We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (iv) Merger-related costs (income), net and (v) Early termination and other charges, net.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018).

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net, in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Income from continuing operations

$

53,611

$

10,768

$

67,902

$

56,708

$

57,059

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net

(726)


(439)


863


(1,238)


15,404

Income tax expense (benefit)

11,221


3,149


(47,064)


17,261


(46,228)

Depreciation and amortization

3,663


3,578


3,148


14,239


11,116

EBITDA

67,769


17,056


24,849


86,970


37,351

Equity-based compensation expense

1,648


2,005


1,945


7,704


6,311

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

(147)


7,579


(13,256)


11,853


382

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

(29)


(237)


74


(123)


(148)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net







766





766

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(379)


(1,081)


(871)


(1,460)


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage













1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net

(49,369)


1,552


653


(35,527)


653

Early termination and other charges, net

(1,349)


(513)


4,422


1,284


4,976

Adjusted EBITDA

18,144


26,361


18,582


70,701


52,919

Income from continuing operations

$

53,611

$

10,768

$

67,902

$

56,708

$

57,059

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense

1,648


2,005


1,945


7,704


6,311

Foreign currency loss (gain), net

(147)


7,579


(13,256)


11,853


382

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net

(29)


(237)


74


(123)


(148)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net







766





766

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions

(379)


(1,081)


(871)


(1,460)


1,460

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage













1,168

Merger-related costs (income), net

(49,369)


1,552


653


(35,527)


653

Early termination and other charges, net

(1,349)


(513)


4,422


1,284


4,976

GAAP and cash tax expense difference

907





(43,874)


907


(43,874)

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

9,713





(493)


9,713


(493)

Adjusted Net Income

$

14,606

$

20,073

$

17,268

$

51,059

$

28,260

Adjusted Net Income per common share—



















- Basic

$

0.31

$

0.43

$

0.49

$

1.14

$

0.80

- Diluted

$

0.31

$

0.42

$

0.40

$

1.09

$

0.73

Weighted average number of shares – basic

46,369,520


46,449,234


35,582,966


44,879,412


35,213,525

Weighted average number of shares – diluted

47,691,816


47,808,457


47,062,903


47,709,373


46,503,586

We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net and (viii) Early termination and other charges, net.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (v) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vi) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (vii) Merger-related costs (income), net, (viii) Early termination and other charges, net, (ix) GAAP and cash tax expense difference and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations net gain of $35,527 thousand that represented income of $70,200 thousand from the recognition of a reverse termination fee, net of professional service fees and expenses of $34,673 thousand incurred in connection with the contemplated merger transaction of the Company that was terminated in December 2021. For the same period, we also recorded $3,430 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, partially offset by $1,419 thousand gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi (which was closed during the year ended December 31, 2018 and $727 thousand legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the third quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $4,422 thousand of early termination and other charges, net in connection with the headcount reduction program offered and paid to the employees during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the same period, we also recorded $554 thousand of non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

