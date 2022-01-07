Magnachip Semiconductor to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced that YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer, and Shinyoung Park, chief financial officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14, 2022. Management is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, January 14 at 4:15 pm ET in Track 3.

A live webcast of the fireside discussion will be accessible via the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com , and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one, please contact your Needham representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

