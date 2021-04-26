Magnachip to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX) will provide a press release with fiscal first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, May 10, 2021. This release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Magnachip will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2021, as the Company entered into a definitive agreement with investment vehicles formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD in a take private transaction on March 25, 2021.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

[email protected]



SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.magnachip.com

