MagnaChip to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 30

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced today it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 8269223. Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056. The access code is 8269223.

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 2,950 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

In the United States: So-Yeon Jeong Head of Investor Relations Tel. +1.408.712.6151 [email protected] In Korea: Chankeun Park Director, Public Relations Tel. +82.2.6903.3195 [email protected]

