MagnaChip to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation ("MagnaChip") (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Nomura Virtual Asia Tech Tour 2020

Presentation: Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm KT

To register for the event, qualified investors can contact their Nomura Sales Representative.

2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit*

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

One-on-one meetings on August 24 and August 25, 2020

Jefferies Virtual 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

One-on-one meetings on September 1, 2020

To register for the event, qualified investors can contact their Jefferies Sales Representative.

Citi's Virtual 2020 Global Technology Conference*

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM ET

One-on-one meetings on September 8, 2020

*A live webcast of each presentation will be available on MagnaChip's investor website, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products and manufacturing services to customers worldwide. MagnaChip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 2,950 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through MagnaChip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS :

United States (Investor Relations): So-Yeon Jeong Head of Investor Relations Tel. +1-408-712-6151 [email protected] Korea / Asia media: Chankeun Park Director of Public Relations Tel. +82-2-6903-5223 [email protected]

SOURCE MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.magnachip.com

