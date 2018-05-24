Magnani Invited to Speak at Innovation Enterprise

In their session, "Why Your Technology Team Needs to Tell More Stories," Justin Daab, president, and Christy Hogan Hutchinson, VP of strategy and account planning, will share how storytelling enhances the innovation process and creates a shared vision within an organization. Addressing the most common charges and challenges facing enterprise technology teams, the talk will provide a theoretical and practical framework for addressing those challenges with narrative-based innovation, including:

Its role in evaluating, communicating and garnering internal support for innovative customer experiences

How stories document emotional requirements beyond the functional and technical requirements

How the act of creating a story forces prioritization and clarity of design

This framework has been used for clients such as CableLabs, CNA, Molina Healthcare, Navistar, Kemper, @properties and more, to help drive more desirable, feasible and sustainable innovation and digital transformation projects.

"Truly innovative experiences are by nature unfamiliar at first," said Magnani's Daab. "Stories are, and have always been, the most efficient way to communicate intention and context, and build consensus and cooperation among large groups, like dev teams or executive suites."

About Magnani

Magnani is an experience design and strategy firm in Chicago. Since 1985, Magnani has made it easier for innovators, technology teams and marketers in highly technical and complex businesses to deliver the most effective and engaging brand experiences.

In 2018, Magnani was named: Inc. Best Workplaces 2018, Top 15 UX Companies in the U.S. by UpCity, Top UX/UI Designers by Clutch.co, Top Marketing Consultants in the USA by UpCity, #2 by Agency Spotter

