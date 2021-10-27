Magnesite Market Size to Grow by USD 1.25 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Demand for Refractories from the Steel Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The growing demand for refractories from the steel industry and growth in the automotive industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing price of magnesite in China will challenge market growth.

The magnesite market report is segmented by application (refractory and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for magnesite in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Calix Ltd.



GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA



IBAR Nordeste



Magnesitas Navarras SA



Magnezit Group

Magnesite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Calix Ltd., GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, IBAR Nordeste, Magnesitas Navarras SA, Magnezit Group, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, and RHI Magnesita GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

