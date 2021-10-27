Magnesium Market Size to Grow by USD 844.74 Million| High Demand for Steel From Various End-use Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high demand for steel from various end-use industries and the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes will challenge market growth.

The magnesium market report is segmented by Application (Die Castings, Aluminum Alloys, Iron and Steel Desulfurization, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for magnesium in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

China Magnesium Corp.

ICL Group Ltd

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd.

Magontec Ltd.

POSCO

Magnesium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.50% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 844.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled China Magnesium Corp., ICL Group Ltd, Latrobe Magnesium Ltd., Magontec Ltd., POSCO, Rima Group, Shaanxi Tianyu Magnesium Industry Group Co. Ltd., US Magnesium LLC, VSMPO-AVISMA Corp., and Western Magnesium Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

