Magnesium Oxide Market to grow by USD 1.18 Bn by 2026, 84% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnesium oxide market size is set to grow by USD 1.18 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Factors such as increasing steel production, growing demand from the construction industry, and growing demand from the animal feed industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The magnesium oxide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2022-2026

Magnesium Oxide Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the magnesium oxide market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Water Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, Hartley Haicheng Magnesite Co. Ltd, HOLY MAGNESIUM INDUSTRY DASHIQIAO CO. LTD, Imerys S.A., Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, Lehmann and Voss and Co. KG, Magnesitas Navarras SA, RHI Magnesita GmbH, and Baymag Inc.

Magnesium Oxide Market Segmentation

Application

Refractories



The market share growth for magnesium oxide in the refractories sector will be high. Refractories are ceramic substances created to meet the demands of contemporary production techniques. These materials are utilized to create the inside lining of the furnaces that are employed in many industrial processes because of their ability to maintain physical and chemical stability at high temperatures. These elements will accelerate segment growth over the projection period.



Construction



Agriculture



Chemical



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 84% of market growth. The three largest markets for magnesium oxide in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Magnesium oxide market expansion in APAC is anticipated to be aided by the rising demand for use as a fertilizer ingredient.

, , and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Magnesium oxide market expansion in APAC is anticipated to be aided by the rising demand for use as a fertilizer ingredient.

Europe



North America



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Magnesium Oxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Water Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, GRECIAN MAGNESITE SA, Hartley Haicheng Magnesite Co. Ltd, HOLY MAGNESIUM INDUSTRY DASHIQIAO CO. LTD, Imerys S.A., Industrias Penoles SAB de CV, ICL Group Ltd, Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Lehmann and Voss and Co. KG, Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group, Magnesitas Navarras SA, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Nedmag BV, Noah Chemicals INC., Premier Magnesia LLC, Rauschert GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, and Baymag Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

