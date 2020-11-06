MAGNET Global Network Welcomes New Member Eat Creative

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Creative (https://eatcreative.jp/), a cross-cultural branding and communications agency headquartered in Tokyo, has joined MAGNET, the Marketing & Advertising Global Network (www.MAGNETGlobal.org). MAGNET represents over 3,000 marketing professionals and nearly 40 member agencies from around the world. This new partnership fuels MAGNET's larger presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Growing our global presence is top of mind for us at MAGNET, especially with so many agency clients requiring multi-market support," said MAGNET Global CEO Melissa Lentz. "Eat Creative represents an exciting opportunity for us – bringing top-notch creativity as well as regional knowledge and connection in a part of the world that is vital to many of our member agencies. We're thrilled to have their team as part of our network."

Eat Creative provides consultation, creative strategy and execution to its clients, building immersive brands and crafting compelling stories that increase client engagement. Clients include The Peninsula Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Line, Bloomberg, Almac Group, Yasui Architects & Engineers, LIXIL, W Hotel, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus and Lindt & Sprungli.

"We support purpose-driven brands and businesses that want to make a difference and maximize their opportunity through effective engagement and communication," said Alison Jambert, Communications Director of Eat Creative. "Over the next few years, we will continue to strengthen our position in Asia and further develop our unique range of cross-cultural branding and communication services."

Joining MAGNET will support Eat Creative in accelerating that opportunity.

"Having a network helping you, providing you with different perspectives and giving you the opportunity to be able to reach out for advice and collaboration at any time is really important," said Jambert. "In return, Eat Creative provides MAGNET with a foothold in one of the strongest – and arguably the most misunderstood – markets in the region, providing members with a trusted partner to support their clients' expansion."

About Eat Creative

Founded in 2000, Eat Creative is a multi-disciplined and multicultural team, based in Tokyo and Hong Kong. The team works in partnership with a roster of creative specialists, allowing them to build custom teams to tackle a wide range of creative challenges. For more information, visit https://eatcreative.jp/.

About MAGNET Global Network

Providing global experts and local expertise, MAGNET's independent marketing and communications agencies work with more than 800 consumer, retail, business-to-business and industrial clients worldwide. Members share experience, knowledge and ideas with partner agencies domestically and internationally, collaborating on business opportunities and enhancing their ability to compete, serve clients, grow their businesses and raise the standard of work in the advertising agency industry. Members must maintain a level of commitment to the Network, and new independent agencies are carefully screened before membership is granted. MAGNET is always seeking to add leading independent agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.MAGNETGlobal.org or contact Melissa Lentz, CEO, at [email protected] .

