Magnetic Insight Introduces HYPER, the First Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Based Localized Hyperthermia Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Insight, Inc., the leader in magnetic particle imaging (MPI) solutions, introduces the first localized MPI hyperthermia technology, HYPER, offering millimeter-scale spatial control of magnetic heating for applications in hyperthermia, drug release, and cell activation. The platform debuts in March 2019 at the International Workshop of Magnetic Particle Imaging (IWMPI) in New York and the European Molecular Imaging Meeting (EMIM) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Magnetic Insight also develops and sells the MOMENTUM imager, which is a fully integrated MPI imager designed for murine imaging. MPI is a non-invasive imaging technology that directly detects and quantitates magnetic tracers, such as clinically approved iron oxides, with exceptional contrast and sensitivity. MPI is currently used to investigate preclinical research models such as those used in cancer research and immunology.

The HYPER technology is an add-on module to the MOMENTUM MPI system. The integration of the HYPER and MOMENTUM enables researchers to identify heating targets, develop treatment plans, and then administer millimeter-accurate magnetic hyperthermia. "The HYPER platform brings a critical therapeutic tool that works alongside diagnostic imaging," said Anna Christensen, CEO of Magnetic Insight. "Localized hyperthermia enables targeted drug release, immune modulation, and ablation without impacting the surrounding healthy tissue."

Magnetic Insight has a growing product offering supporting MPI that also includes VivoTrax, a optimized MPI tracer, RELAX, a particle relaxometry module, and co-registration software to support multimodal imaging.

About Magnetic Insight

Magnetic Insight is an early stage diagnostic imaging company accelerating preclinical research with direct translation into the clinic. Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) is an ultrasensitive, safe and quantitative technology, harnessing high contrast detection of iron oxide nanoparticles. MPI will provide faster, safer and more accurate detection of cells, blood flow measurements, and targeted biological events. www.magneticinsight.com

Media and Investors Contact:

Colleen Sullivan

info@magneticinsight.com

SOURCE Magnetic Insight, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.magneticinsight.com

