Magnifact announces issuance of a new U.S. Patent for its AgentVizion Platform

AgentVizion is a secure, cloud-based technology that enables national agencies, insurance

carriers and their downline agents to accurately measure their distribution performance across different product lines such as health, life and annuities. This fully automated solution effectively eliminates manual downloads and spreadsheets by providing a comprehensive, real-time view of an agency's book of business.

"This recognition from the U.S. Patent Office lends an additional degree of differentiation from any existing or emerging competitive offerings in the marketplace," said Krish V. Krishnan, founder and CEO of Magnifact. "This is a key milestone in our product roadmap considering it has taken us six years to build out our platform. We are very excited to continue offering our unique and irreproducible technology to existing and new clients, giving them a distinct, sustainable competitive advantage."

Magnifact's AgentVizion suite includes a browser-based application and the AgentVizion2Go mobile app designed specifically to empower agents on the move, allowing them to review pending applications, receive time-sensitive news from their agency and track their entire production at the touch of a screen.

About Magnifact® and AgentVizion™

Magnifact is a leading provider of DataIntelligent℠ solutions for the insurance industry. For more details, visit https://www.magnifact.com.

AgentVizion is a secure platform that allows insurance carriers, agencies, and their downline agents to accurately measure their distribution across different product lines. For more details, visit https://magnifact.com/agentvizion.html

