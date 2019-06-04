Magniflex Partners With Pueblo Sleep Solutions, Adding Another Great Dealer to Their Journey Across America

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magniflex has been manufacturing and selling high-quality mattresses for close to 60 years and is currently one of the most recognizable mattress brands in the world. Their passion and desire to provide great sleep is a mission they've taken globally. Over the years, Magniflex has been pursuing a calculated strategy in the United States. The "Made in Italy" brand has been well received in America, and some of the top dealers in the nation are starting to take notice.

Pueblo Sleep Solutions recently partnered with Magniflex to start selling the Italian dream makers directly off their showroom floor. Pueblo Sleep Solutions is excited to be affiliated with Magniflex's international success story. "As an independent, locally owned mattress retailer in Pueblo, CO, we pride ourselves in personally selected, premium quality sleep products for our customers," said Randy & Vicki Schulz, owners of the mattress store. "Most mattress brands featured in stores across the United States rarely maintain the same level of quality control with respect to the environment that Magniflex insists on upholding. Pueblo Sleep Solutions is thrilled to offer their customers something new and exciting."

"Having the option to drop ship directly to a customer's house allows us to offer the convenience of ordering from our website after testing the mattress in our showroom," said Randy, the owner of PSS. The international flare and sustainable initiative that goes into the manufacturing of all Magniflex products is sure to offer Pueblo Sleep Solutions an energizing new addition to their line.

For more information about Pueblo Sleep Solutions, please visit their website at (https://www.pueblosleepsolutions.com/) and find out how you can get a better sleep today!

Media contact:

Zane Roskosa - infosocial@magniflex.us

Related Links

Magniflex website

SOURCE Magniflex USA Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.magniflex.com/usa

