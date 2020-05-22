Magnolia Health Provides PPE To Mississippi Department Of Child Protective Services

JACKSON, Miss., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Magnolia Health (Magnolia) has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) to provide healthcare workers with the items they need.

Over the past two weeks, Magnolia Health, a MississippiCAN Medicaid health plan, has provided 500 masks to Child Protective Services workers.

Magnolia worked with CPS to coordinate and ship the masks to a centralized address in Jackson at the CPS state office so the supplies could be distributed from there across the state.

"Magnolia recognizes the vital role CPS case workers play to ensure the safety and well-being of children and families in Mississippi," said Michael Adcock, Vice President of Medical Management with Magnolia Health. "With the realization that this group was in need of personal protective equipment, Magnolia responded by facilitating the sourcing, ordering, and shipping of 500 facemasks to Mississippi Child Protection Services for distribution to their front line case workers.

"We cannot thank Magnolia Health enough for the donation of PPE. With these, they can continue to take care of children in the state of Mississippi and their families while keeping themselves and the families safe," said Bonlitha Windham, Director of Therapeutic and Prevention Services at CPS.

"Our state's healthcare workers are one of our most important assets in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic," said Aaron Sisk, plan president & CEO of Magnolia Health. "We are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for their invaluable work, determination and dedication by providing them with the tools they need to stay safe while caring for their patients during this unprecedented crisis."

