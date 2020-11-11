Magnolia Medical Appoints Renowned Clinical Microbiologist Gary V. Doern to Its Medical & Scientific Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Gary V. Doern, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Pathology, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine to its Medical & Scientific Advisory Board (MSAB). The MSAB's primary focus is on Magnolia's new advanced products and expanded applications for broader patient populations to reduce blood culture contamination and improve sepsis testing accuracy. The MSAB is also involved in supporting initiatives to drive change in national blood culture contamination benchmarks.

Dr. Doern has shared his clinical microbiology and infectious diseases expertise through industry leadership roles including Head of the American Board of Medical Microbiology, Chair of the Clinical Microbiology Division of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), a member of the ICAAC program committee and a voting member of the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI – formerly the NCCLS). He served for five years as the Editor and Chief of the Journal of Clinical Microbiology (JCM), the foremost journal in the microbiology discipline worldwide and has been a member of the editorial boards of six other journals in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology.

He received the Outstanding Medical Educator Award for his teaching activities at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center and the University of Iowa College of Medicine during 25 of his 34 years at those institutions. Given his deep expertise, Dr. Doern has delivered more than 600 invited lectures in various medical-scientific educational forums worldwide.

Dr. Doern is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, and the Infectious Disease Society of America. In 1995, he received the distinguished Becton Dickinson Award from the American Society for Microbiology for lasting contributions to the discipline of clinical microbiology. In 2013, he received the prestigious ABMM-ABMLI Award for leadership in the field of clinical microbiology from the American Society for Microbiology.

"I am pleased to be part of the Medical & Scientific Advisory Board of Magnolia Medical Technologies," said, Dr. Doern. "I look forward to working with the other distinguished members of the board as well as Magnolia's senior management team as they continue to develop and market innovative technologies that will have a positive impact on the pervasive problem of blood culture contamination."

"We are honored and thankful to have Dr. Doern as part of the Magnolia team," said Greg Bullington, Magnolia's CEO and co-founder. "Given our commitment to developing innovative solutions to improve diagnostic testing accuracy, his extensive expertise, in-depth knowledge base and leadership experience in the fields of clinical microbiology and infectious diseases will help support our mission of significantly improving patient outcomes by delivering diagnostic results that represent the right answer, every time."

The patented Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® product portfolio, including the Steripath Gen2 direct-to-media and syringe configurations in addition to the new Steripath Micro, are the only FDA 510(k)-cleared devices indicated to reduce blood culture contamination.1

Steripath is a clinically proven solution to address a significant hidden problem in healthcare: the misdiagnosis of sepsis.2,3 Improving the accuracy of diagnostic test results for sepsis can reduce unnecessary antibiotic treatment. This helps to address the growing threat of antibiotic-resistance, decreases hospital length of stay and associated healthcare-acquired infections while significantly reducing avoidable hospital costs.4,5

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

Indicated for use as a blood collection system that diverts and sequesters the initial specimen prior to collection of a subsequent test sample to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present in the initial blood sample compared to blood cultures drawn with standard procedure without manual diversion. M. Bell, et al. Journal of Emergency Nursing (2018) M. Rupp, et al. Clinical Infectious Diseases (2017) E. Skoglund, et al. Journal of Clinical Microbiology (2019) B. Geisler, et al. Journal of Hospital Infection (2019)

SOURCE Magnolia Medical Technologies

