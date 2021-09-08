Magnolia Wash Holdings Acquires 16 Locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia Across Four Transactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings ("Magnolia"), a premium express conveyor car wash operator headquartered in Charlotte, NC successfully completed the acquisition of 16 locations across four separate transactions on Friday, September 3rd, 2021. These included the acquisition of locations from RipTide Car Wash, Pirates Cove Car Wash, Whatta Wash, and Splash-N-Dash in the North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia markets.

These acquisitions bring Magnolia to 35 operating express car wash locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density in the rapidly growing Southeastern U.S. and operates multiple local brands across its markets. The Company has eight additional locations under construction, with an extensive multi-year greenfield pipeline in development. Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team.

"We are proud to have met the objectives of these sellers and are excited to welcome our new teammates to the Magnolia family," stated Kyle Poyer, Chief Financial Officer of Magnolia. "The addition of these locations adds density to our North Carolina operations and provides scale ahead of in-process greenfield developments in Upstate South Carolina and Eastern Virginia."

"We continue to seek growth and acquisition opportunities, prioritizing best-in-class sites, as well as greenfield developments within our region," commented Forrest Peters, VP of Development and Integration at Magnolia. "We believe our commitment to customer service, a premium consumer experience, and our employees will continue to make Magnolia an attractive acquisition partner for other operators in the market," added Andy Agostini, Magnolia's VP of Operations.

Magnolia Wash Holdings is actively pursuing acquisition and development opportunities in both existing and new markets across the Southeast. Please contact Kyle Poyer Frank Bennet (678.467.9582) or Brooks Moye (919.427.5379) regarding inquiries about growth opportunities with Magnolia.

About Magnolia Wash Holdings :

Magnolia Wash Holdings operates 35 express car washes in the Southeastern U.S. under a family of brands. With locations stretching from Florida to Virginia, Magnolia is focused on building upon its established market position in the Southeast. Magnolia prides itself on delivering consumers and teammates a premium on-premise experience, including its Unlimited Fast Pass Membership Program, free towels, free vacuums, and free mat washing stations. The Company was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

