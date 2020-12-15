Magnus Financial Group Announces Anna Caponsacco Has Joined as Vice President of Investment Operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Anna Caponsacco has joined the firm as Vice President of Investment Operations.

Prior to joining Magnus, Anna was a Senior Client Service Associate at Avestar Capital, where she was responsible for servicing client accounts, generating reports, trading, and supporting advisors in daily tasks. Before joining Avestar, Anna worked at BBR Partners for over 5 years, where she held roles across Client Services and Wealth Advisory, servicing ultra-high-net-worth clients. Prior to BBR Partners, she worked at Oppenheimer + Close, a dually registered broker dealer and investment adviser in New York, and Cambridge Associates in Arlington, Virginia.

"It has been a challenging year, but we are focused on making some strategic new hires," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "Anna brings robust operational experience to bolster our investment operations team."

Anna received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Economics, summa cum laude, from Queens College, CUNY. She is a CFA Level II Candidate and previously maintained her Series 7, 66 and 55 licenses.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals, including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

