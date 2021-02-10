Magnus Health Recognizes "Frontline Heroes" in K-12 Independent Schools

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Health, the leading provider of cloud-based SHR (Student Health Record) solutions designed for K-12 schools, today announced that 95 of its customers have been recognized as part of the company's "Frontline Heroes" program.

Frontline Heroes recognizes and celebrates those who have gone above and beyond to help K-12 schools manage student health during the pandemic. School administrators nominated the award winners, including nurses and other staff members on the front line serving our students and school communities.

Magnus Health's "Frontline Heroes" program celebrates school staff who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic

One of the award recipients is Marcy Kwitny, RN, Director of Health Services at the Polytechnic School, in Pasadena, CA. Kwitny said, "Our faculty and staff have been the real heroes in all of this. As a school nurse during a pandemic, it's been a huge commitment to make sure that no stone is left unturned. Much of our work has been education about social distancing, redesigning spaces on campus, disinfection and cleaning, and surveillance testing to make sure we catch asymptomatic employees and students. Our Magnus Health App that asks about exposure history and health screenings has also been crucial."

Magnus Health CEO Joe Krivickas said, "We could not be prouder of all the nurses and school staff we are recognizing as Frontline Heroes. Facing unprecedented challenges over the last year, these school professionals showed us all what leadership and grace under pressure looks like. Their example keeps us motivated to continue finding new and better ways to serve and support them, their students, and their school communities."

To learn more about these Frontline Heroes, click here. For more information about how Magnus Health works with schools to manage student health click here.

About Magnus Health

Magnus Health is the leading provider of cloud-based SHR (Student Health Record) solutions designed for K-12 schools. Magnus Health software enables schools to digitally collect and manage all types of student health and medical information, including immunizations, sports physicals, and emergency and allergy action plans. Magnus Health is a secure online SHR platform that empowers schools to eliminate paperwork and enable better student health care.

Media Contact:

Dave Grip

Email: [email protected]

Cell: +1 508-243-2989

www.magnushealth.com

SOURCE Magnus Health