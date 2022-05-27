MAGRABi LAUNCHES BIGGEST EVER EXPANSION AND INVESTMENT ACROSS 57 STORES IN THE MIDDLE EAST REGION

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --MAGRABi, the region's leading optical retailer, today announces that during 2022, it will be investing Dh84m across 57 stores in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait.

The initiative, one of the biggest investments in the company's history, consolidates MAGRABi's position as the leading optical retailer across the Middle East and includes 16 new openings for the Group's mainstream brand, Doctor M. It will also see a refresh for the luxury MAGRABi brand with 16 new stores opening and 25 stores renovated and expanded, adding to the existing 142 stores across its portfolio.

Amin Magrabi, CEO of MAGRABi Group, said: "This investment cements our position as the region's leading optical retail brand, in both the high-end and mainstream segments. We look forward to continuing to reinvent the industry and providing our customers with a truly unique retail experience."

The 57 stores are located across 14 cities in a range of desirable locations, including luxury malls and shopping plazas. New stores have already opened in Dubai Hills Mall (UAE), Place Vendome Mall (Qatar), Jeddah Park Mall (KSA), the Springs Souq (UAE), Open Air Mall (Egypt), Imam Bukhari Street (Qasim, KSA). The expansion and renovation programme will be rolled out across the year, with the first new MAGRABi stores opened to customers earlier this month.

The continued investment into developing and upgrading MAGRABi and Doctor M stores supports the Company's mission to deliver a superior service to customers and provide an unparalleled retail experience. Store upgrades will include installing state-of-the-art equipment in MAGRABi's Eyetest rooms, staffed by highly qualified Eye Care professionals.

MAGRABi is positioned a as premium brand, but since the launch of Doctor M, MAGRABi now covers multi segments, with Doctor M being agile and responsive to customer demands and market trends.

As the leading high-end optical retailer in the Middle East, and the only chain operating across the entire Middle Eastern region, MAGRABi has a strong social conscience and strives to push boundaries, empower employees and positively impact society, including addressing gender quality. A testament to this is the opening of the region's first female-only staffed store in Al Hamra Mall, Riyad, Saudi.

For further information: Tavistock Communications, +44 (0)7703 492 993, [email protected]

https://magrabi.com / https://www.doctorm-optics.com/

SOURCE MAGRABi